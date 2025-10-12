Situated Outside Of Chicago Is A Crossroads Travel Hub With One Of Indiana's Largest Shopping Malls
Known as a major commercial hub in northwest Indiana, Merrillville blends big-city proximity with small-town ease, offering visitors the perfect mix of shopping, dining, and family-friendly attractions. Just about an hour from downtown Chicago and a little over an hour from O'Hare International Airport, depending on traffic, Merrillville sits at the crossroads of I-65 and U.S. 30, making it an easy stop for travelers heading to or from the Windy City.
With its location in Northwest Indiana's Lake County, Merrillville serves as a popular overnight stop for road trippers, business travelers, and Midwestern explorers looking for a convenient location just off the interstate. The city of just over 36,000 residents also sits within easy reach of Indiana Dunes National Park, offering visitors the option to escape to shoreline beach towns like Michigan City or underrated state parks like Michigan's Warren Dunes, just an hour away over the state line.
And, if you decide to travel into the city of Chicago itself, there's truly something for everyone. Whether you take in the Old World charm and upscale shopping in the Gold Coast or check out beatnik coffee shops in the hippest Old Town Triangle neighborhood, there's never a dull moment in Chi-town.
Shopping at one of Indiana's largest malls
If retail therapy is on your itinerary, Merrillville's Southlake Mall is a must-visit. This two-level shopping destination is the second-largest mall in Indiana, featuring more than 160 stores, including big names like Kohl's, Build-a-Bear, and H&M, as well as specialty boutiques and a large food court. The mall is also home to upscale sit-down restaurants like Cooper's Hawk and the Cajun Crab House. Seasonal events and pop-up shops occur year-round, and the mall's location right off I-65 makes it an easy stop for a quick trip or an all-day shopping spree.
If you'd rather go offsite for a meal, you'll find plenty of dining options, from classic steakhouses like Gino's to local pizza joints, plus chain hotels that offer convenient lodging for those who don't want to travel into Chicago for the night. Several top-rated hotels are extremely close to Southlake Mall. Options include Home2 Suites by Hilton Merrillville, Hampton Inn Merrillville, and Hilton Garden Inn Merrillville, all within a mile of the mall. Bring comfy shoes for long days of window shopping and keep an eye out for year-end holidays when seasonal sales make it even more worth the trip.
Local flavor and things to do beyond the mall
While Merrillville's retail scene draws the crowds, its local attractions make it worth a weekend stay. History buffs should stop at the Merrillville History Museum, which is open on Sundays from the end of April to the end of October, or by appointment anytime. The museum exists to preserve the early settlement and industrial past of Merrillville and Ross Township. If your traveling party has a sweet tooth, don't miss Albanese Candy, famous for the "world's best" gummies and chocolates. While factory tours are not available, visitors can watch behind-the-scenes footage exclusive to the Merrillville location.
If you're visiting "the Region" during the summer months, Deep River Waterpark is located just off U.S. 30 in Crown Point and is only a few minutes from Merrillville. This family fun spot features a wave pool, lazy rivers, thrilling slides like The Kraken, and a children's play zone. The waterpark is transformed into a winter ice-skating rink during the colder months, making it an almost year-round attraction. For more time outdoors, head to Merrillville's Hidden Lake Park for paddleboating, ziplining, and picnicking. Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America," and Merrillville offers the convenience of a travel hub with just enough local flavor to make it more than a pit stop.