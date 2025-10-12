Situated Outside Of Chicago Is A Crossroads Travel Hub With One Of Indiana's Largest Shopping Malls

Known as a major commercial hub in northwest Indiana, Merrillville blends big-city proximity with small-town ease, offering visitors the perfect mix of shopping, dining, and family-friendly attractions. Just about an hour from downtown Chicago and a little over an hour from O'Hare International Airport, depending on traffic, Merrillville sits at the crossroads of I-65 and U.S. 30, making it an easy stop for travelers heading to or from the Windy City.

With its location in Northwest Indiana's Lake County, Merrillville serves as a popular overnight stop for road trippers, business travelers, and Midwestern explorers looking for a convenient location just off the interstate. The city of just over 36,000 residents also sits within easy reach of Indiana Dunes National Park, offering visitors the option to escape to shoreline beach towns like Michigan City or underrated state parks like Michigan's Warren Dunes, just an hour away over the state line.

And, if you decide to travel into the city of Chicago itself, there's truly something for everyone. Whether you take in the Old World charm and upscale shopping in the Gold Coast or check out beatnik coffee shops in the hippest Old Town Triangle neighborhood, there's never a dull moment in Chi-town.