One Of Pennsylvania's Most Underrated Cities Is Packed With River Views And Timeless Downtown Streets
Pennsylvania never ceases to amaze visitors with its natural diversity. It may be the ultimate spot to chase waterfalls, climb mountains, or enjoy boating on Lake Erie, but let's not forget its scenic rivers. One of the state's most underrated cities is situated along the Susquehanna River, which is one of the longest rivers in the region, crossing three states: New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Along its shores, you'll find plenty of charming riverside communities, and the city of Lock Haven might pleasantly surprise you.
With scenic riverside trails, delightful eateries, and a downtown well worth strolling around, Lock Haven could be the off-the-beaten-path destination you've been seeking. The city has a few notable hotels to choose from, like the Marriott or the Best Western, but its stunning historic hotels are a fine choice if you want a truly timeless experience. For example, the quaint riverside Victoria Inn B&B offers a cosy home-from-home experience, while the Historic Fallon Hotel is at the heart of the city's downtown area.
For a real blast from the past, why not stay in a restored caboose, dating back to 1941, located right next to the town train station? Described on Airbnb as "Such a unique experience that you can't find anywhere else", this is a must for history buffs. Lock Haven can be accessed from I-80 if arriving by car and is located 121 miles from Harrisburg International Airport, where you can rent a car during your vacation. Additionally, if you are coming from Pittsburgh (a city home to America's steepest street), you can expect a drive of just over three hours.
Step back in time in downtown Lock Haven
Similar to North Carolina's stunning riverside city, Roanoke Rapids, Lock Haven also boasts a historic downtown that is teaming with shops and eateries. More importantly, though, it is the rich history that stands out. From its well-preserved buildings lining the streets to the intricate architecture, Lock Haven is somewhat of a time capsule, taking visitors on a fascinating journey back to the 1800s. If you've already chosen to bed down in one of the historic hotels, your journey back in time will already have begun, but if not, you can keep your eyes peeled for some of the city's notable buildings, including the iconic Roxy Theatre, which ironically looks like something from a movie, and the Heisey House Museum of the Clinton County Historical Society which features fascinating historical exhibits.
Visitors to Lock Haven in June or July can take a free historic tour, starting at the Ross Library. Fear not, if you are visiting at any other time, the Heisey House Museum, the Poorman Gallery, and the Piper Aviation Museum are excellent historic spots to spend some time. If you are visiting during the spooky season or just fancy hearing some untold stories and eerie tales, then you can join the haunted tour of Lock Haven, which costs $5 per person.
Strolling through Lock Haven's picturesque and vibrant downtown, you'll also see plenty of boutique shops, restaurants, and many odes to the "Bald Eagle," an important symbol of regional heritage.
Eat, shop and enjoy the views
Like Greensburg, one of Pennsylvania's most overlooked cities, Lock Haven is scenic, charming, and walkable. Lock Haven is also a vibrant university town, so you can be sure to find an eclectic mix of eateries and bars around the city that attract both students and locals. Although the city's wide range of restaurants is hard to deny, so too are the incredible views (especially during the fall), which is why the town was aptly named "haven". You'll be mesmerized by the river and mountain views, which complement the colorful buildings so well, and a stroll along the waterfront is a fantastic daytime activity to take it all in.
The waterfront is one of Lock Haven's best features, and embarking on the 2.25-mile Levee Trail is well worth adding to your itinerary. This is well lit and paved, but particularly beautiful at sunset, when you can watch the sky light up. During the summer, you can stop off at the J. Doyle Corman Amphitheater and Floating Stage, which hosts seasonal concerts.
When hunger sets in, grab some succulent burgers from The Old Corner Grill & Bottle Shop, a quaint tavern in an old, cozy building, or indulge in authentic Greek cuisine at Stella A's, before settling down for a craft beer flight from Broken Axe Brewhouse. When it comes to shopping, you can find a host of local boutiques selling everything from women's clothing and jewellery to furniture and vintage finds. So, why not skip the bustling Pennsylvanian hot spots and instead enjoy a more authentic riverside experience in Lock Haven?