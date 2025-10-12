One Of Pennsylvania's Most Underrated Cities Is Packed With River Views And Timeless Downtown Streets

Pennsylvania never ceases to amaze visitors with its natural diversity. It may be the ultimate spot to chase waterfalls, climb mountains, or enjoy boating on Lake Erie, but let's not forget its scenic rivers. One of the state's most underrated cities is situated along the Susquehanna River, which is one of the longest rivers in the region, crossing three states: New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Along its shores, you'll find plenty of charming riverside communities, and the city of Lock Haven might pleasantly surprise you.

With scenic riverside trails, delightful eateries, and a downtown well worth strolling around, Lock Haven could be the off-the-beaten-path destination you've been seeking. The city has a few notable hotels to choose from, like the Marriott or the Best Western, but its stunning historic hotels are a fine choice if you want a truly timeless experience. For example, the quaint riverside Victoria Inn B&B offers a cosy home-from-home experience, while the Historic Fallon Hotel is at the heart of the city's downtown area.

For a real blast from the past, why not stay in a restored caboose, dating back to 1941, located right next to the town train station? Described on Airbnb as "Such a unique experience that you can't find anywhere else", this is a must for history buffs. Lock Haven can be accessed from I-80 if arriving by car and is located 121 miles from Harrisburg International Airport, where you can rent a car during your vacation. Additionally, if you are coming from Pittsburgh (a city home to America's steepest street), you can expect a drive of just over three hours.