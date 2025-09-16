North Carolina's Stunning Riverside City Has A Historic Downtown With Great Coffee, Shops, And Restaurants

A stroll along the main Roanoke Avenue will reveal a city teeming with so much charm, you could spend an entire day hopping from location to location. Start with a heaping plate of ribeye and eggs with grits or a decadent breakfast of biscuits and sausage gravy — a classic Southern staple — at Oscar's Restaurant. Then, grab a cup of joe and a decadent pastry at The Mill Coffee and Eatery. After you've eaten, head to The V consignment shop to hunt for deals or pick up vintage home decor at Rivertown Home. Visitors can also shop for a good cause at Hannah's Closet Thrift Store, which donates all proceeds to Hannah's Place, dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

A trip to the city wouldn't be complete without taking in the gorgeous painted murals of artist Napolean Hill, who captured the history of eastern North Carolina with his paintbrush. Hill is known for dedicating his art to small communities, with his works depicting cotton fields, farms, revolutionary history, and more. His art can be found across Halifax County, including several in Roanoke Rapids, like the panels commemorating Sarah Keys Evans, who was arrested after she refused to give up her seat on an Interstate bus in the 1950s.

If you're looking to extend your stay after a day of exploring, Roanoke Rapids has a range of comfortable accommodations. The Hampton Inn Roanoke Rapids is a popular choice, known for its spacious rooms and friendly staff. For a more budget-friendly option, the Red Roof Inn Roanoke Rapids offers simple amenities and pet-friendly rooms.