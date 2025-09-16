North Carolina's Stunning Riverside City Has A Historic Downtown With Great Coffee, Shops, And Restaurants
Perched along the border of Virginia sits a North Carolina town so charming you could spend a whole day roaming the historic downtown. The city of Roanoke Rapids is a gem that welcomes travelers with local, home-style diners and mom-and-pop coffee shops, as well as thrift stores where you can hunt for a deal. Explore Roanoke Rapids' many hand-painted murals or dive into the history of the nearly 200-year-old Roanoke Canal at the Roanoke Canal Museum and Trail. There, you can also follow the original tow path for the canal, which starts at Roanoke Lake and ends at Weldon, a delightful small town perfect for a weekend getaway.
The city itself is about an hour-and-a-half drive from Raleigh, North Carolina, which boasts the large Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and serves several major domestic and international airlines. Roanoke Rapids is also accessible via the smaller Halifax Northampton Regional Airport (IXA), which is only a 20-minute drive away.
Eat, shop, and explore the charming downtown of Roanoke Rapids
A stroll along the main Roanoke Avenue will reveal a city teeming with so much charm, you could spend an entire day hopping from location to location. Start with a heaping plate of ribeye and eggs with grits or a decadent breakfast of biscuits and sausage gravy — a classic Southern staple — at Oscar's Restaurant. Then, grab a cup of joe and a decadent pastry at The Mill Coffee and Eatery. After you've eaten, head to The V consignment shop to hunt for deals or pick up vintage home decor at Rivertown Home. Visitors can also shop for a good cause at Hannah's Closet Thrift Store, which donates all proceeds to Hannah's Place, dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
A trip to the city wouldn't be complete without taking in the gorgeous painted murals of artist Napolean Hill, who captured the history of eastern North Carolina with his paintbrush. Hill is known for dedicating his art to small communities, with his works depicting cotton fields, farms, revolutionary history, and more. His art can be found across Halifax County, including several in Roanoke Rapids, like the panels commemorating Sarah Keys Evans, who was arrested after she refused to give up her seat on an Interstate bus in the 1950s.
If you're looking to extend your stay after a day of exploring, Roanoke Rapids has a range of comfortable accommodations. The Hampton Inn Roanoke Rapids is a popular choice, known for its spacious rooms and friendly staff. For a more budget-friendly option, the Red Roof Inn Roanoke Rapids offers simple amenities and pet-friendly rooms.
Learn Roanoke River Valley's history through museums and parks
Immerse yourself in the area's history by heading to the Roanoke Canal Museum and Trail, which celebrates the structure that was developed to generate electricity through water power in the late 19th century. The canal was expensive to operate, and its needs inevitably gave way to larger facilities, so the historic site was eventually closed. The canal was added to the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s and now boasts a museum that travelers can visit to learn about the history of the Roanoke River Valley and hydroelectric power. Travelers can also trace the remnants of the canal along a more than 7-mile-long trail between Roanoke Lake and Weldon. The museum is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and costs $4 to enter (at time of writing).
On a nice day, head to the 17-acre lakefront just west of the canal trail, where you can play volleyball and horseshoes, swim, fish, or enjoy a half-mile hike through a wooded nature loop. Kids will love the modular playground, while birdwatchers will love that it's one of the best destinations to search for ducks, seagulls, and bald eagles. On the other side of the canal trail sits the River Falls Park in Weldon, which is known as the "Rockfish Capital of the World" thanks to its abundance of striped bass in the spring. In this unique U.S. town near a national park, visitors can grill, play soccer, or go for a relaxing walk along a trail.