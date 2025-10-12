This Simple Costco Fashion Piece Is An Affordable And Effective Essential For Sun-Soaked Vacations
For travelers, packing the right clothing and products can make or break a trip. Because seriously, who wants to spend the last days of their tropical vacation with extreme sunburn? Sun protection should be a major priority, and Costco has an affordable and functional product that shoppers can't get enough of. The Hang Ten Women's Sun Tee has a built-in ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) and a near-perfect five-star rating. What's even better? The shirt is super wallet friendly and retails for just $8!
The UPF 50 blocks 98% of the sun's harmful rays, making it an essential for any trips where you plan to be outdoors and under the sun. Made of recycled polyester and 12% elastane, it has a more relaxed fit compared to some sun shirts that are snug on the body. The Skin Cancer Foundation actually recommends looser UPF garments, as tighter ones stretch over time and allow more UV rays to penetrate.
The lightweight top folds pretty compactly, which is ideal if you're packing a single carry-on bag for a week-long vacation. Also, the shirt dries quickly, so you can hand-wash this in your hotel, let it air dry, and it'll be ready to wear again in no time! There's even a zip pocket with mesh lining to keep a few essentials with you while out soaking up the sun.
Why shoppers love the Hang Ten Sun Tee, and other sun protection gear
The sun tee is a pretty hot item, with a few sizes and colors selling out. When fully stocked, you can find it in purple, orange, and navy, with each hue having a fun floral print. Sizing ranges from XS to XXL. Between the affordable price tag, range of sizes, and packability, Costco's Hang Ten Sun Tee is an ideal fashion pick for beach days, hikes, or general outdoor adventures.
With nearly 300 reviews, the Hang Ten Sun Tee is a shopper favorite, with many describing the shirt as soft and comfortable. One shopper, who owns several of the shirts, shared, "They are comfortable, wash beautifully and travel with no wrinkles in my suitcase." Another person gave the shirt a five-star rating and wrote, "I love that they protect me from the sun, but I don't feel hot while wearing them." While most customers generally agree the shirt fits true to size, a few reviews suggest sizing down and that the sleeves can be a bit long.
Packing smart for a sunny getaway isn't just about looking good, but about protecting your skin and even your eyes. Other sun essentials can include a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses with UV protection, and a cute, packable beach umbrella. Of course, nothing beats good ol' sunscreen, especially a travel-sized, reef-safe sunscreen. One thing to keep in mind is bringing essentials based on your specific vacation — because the items you pack for a lake beach compared to an ocean beach can be a bit different.