This Simple Costco Fashion Piece Is An Affordable And Effective Essential For Sun-Soaked Vacations

For travelers, packing the right clothing and products can make or break a trip. Because seriously, who wants to spend the last days of their tropical vacation with extreme sunburn? Sun protection should be a major priority, and Costco has an affordable and functional product that shoppers can't get enough of. The Hang Ten Women's Sun Tee has a built-in ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) and a near-perfect five-star rating. What's even better? The shirt is super wallet friendly and retails for just $8!

The UPF 50 blocks 98% of the sun's harmful rays, making it an essential for any trips where you plan to be outdoors and under the sun. Made of recycled polyester and 12% elastane, it has a more relaxed fit compared to some sun shirts that are snug on the body. The Skin Cancer Foundation actually recommends looser UPF garments, as tighter ones stretch over time and allow more UV rays to penetrate.

The lightweight top folds pretty compactly, which is ideal if you're packing a single carry-on bag for a week-long vacation. Also, the shirt dries quickly, so you can hand-wash this in your hotel, let it air dry, and it'll be ready to wear again in no time! There's even a zip pocket with mesh lining to keep a few essentials with you while out soaking up the sun.