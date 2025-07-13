Items You Should Always Pack For A Lake Beach Vs An Ocean Beach

Planning and budgeting for a beach vacation is always a good idea — provided you're packed for the right setting. Because, while many beach essentials apply to both a day at the lake and the sea, there are some differences for what goes in your bag. Specifically, factors like bugs, saltwater, unpredictable currents, and terrain all play a role.

That said, if you're heading to an ocean beach, saltwater, sand, and wind bring their own set of challenges. For starters, wearing a rash guard or UV shirt can provide sun protection and, at the same time, reduce irritation from sand and salt. Similarly, ocean waves and salt can also cause skin chafing, which means it's a good idea to pack anti-chafing balm if you're planning on swimming or walking long distances. Additionally, a beach tent or windbreaker — like this lightweight beach canopy from Amazon — can also offer essential shade and shelter. Before the trip, it's also worth checking if the beach you're headed to is rocky — in which case, you'll want to bring flip-flops or water shoes to protect your feet from cuts. Oh, and most importantly: don't forget snacks! Preferably non-perishable ones like protein bars or trail mix packed in resealable bags to keep out sand or bugs.

Finally, we know that getting sand everywhere is one of the most annoying things about a beach trip. For sunbathing, sand-proof beach mats made of special mesh that lets sand fall through (but not come back up) are the best alternative to constantly shaking everything out of your towel. Similarly, baby powder also helps get rid of the sand on your body. Just sprinkle it on, and the sand falls right off.