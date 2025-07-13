Items You Should Always Pack For A Lake Beach Vs An Ocean Beach
Planning and budgeting for a beach vacation is always a good idea — provided you're packed for the right setting. Because, while many beach essentials apply to both a day at the lake and the sea, there are some differences for what goes in your bag. Specifically, factors like bugs, saltwater, unpredictable currents, and terrain all play a role.
That said, if you're heading to an ocean beach, saltwater, sand, and wind bring their own set of challenges. For starters, wearing a rash guard or UV shirt can provide sun protection and, at the same time, reduce irritation from sand and salt. Similarly, ocean waves and salt can also cause skin chafing, which means it's a good idea to pack anti-chafing balm if you're planning on swimming or walking long distances. Additionally, a beach tent or windbreaker — like this lightweight beach canopy from Amazon — can also offer essential shade and shelter. Before the trip, it's also worth checking if the beach you're headed to is rocky — in which case, you'll want to bring flip-flops or water shoes to protect your feet from cuts. Oh, and most importantly: don't forget snacks! Preferably non-perishable ones like protein bars or trail mix packed in resealable bags to keep out sand or bugs.
Finally, we know that getting sand everywhere is one of the most annoying things about a beach trip. For sunbathing, sand-proof beach mats made of special mesh that lets sand fall through (but not come back up) are the best alternative to constantly shaking everything out of your towel. Similarly, baby powder also helps get rid of the sand on your body. Just sprinkle it on, and the sand falls right off.
Other essentials for a lake beach
Compared to ocean beaches, lake beaches tend to have calmer water but a lot more bugs and vegetation. This means that insect repellent is crucial. Additionally, unlike sandy beaches, lake beaches may have mud, grass, or rocky terrain, so bringing an elevated camping chair will help keep you comfortable and dry. Also, as there usually is no tide or strong current, lakes are perfect for float tubes, paddleboards, and kayaks. Just remember to check for boat traffic.
In terms of what to wear, water shoes with thick soles are recommended too, as lake bottoms can be slippery or full of hidden rocks. Food-wise, since lake beaches are often remote, packing a well-stocked cooler is also a good idea — especially if there are no snack shacks nearby. Finally, for families with young kids, a waterproof GPS tracker is a smart gadget to bring along to stay connected.
Whether you're at a lake or an ocean beach, there will come a moment when you and your whole group will want to get in the water. To ensure your belongings stay safe while you're away from them, bringing along a waterproof pouch to wear around your neck is a good way to way to protect them. Otherwise, there are also less conventional methods available. For example, one that's become popular on TikTok lately involves leaving your belongings inside a seemingly "dirty diaper" on the sand. After all, who would want to steal that?