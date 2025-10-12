The Simple Rhyme You Should Memorize To Safely Test Yourself For Hypothermia

Imagine being halfway through a bucket-list hike in Glacier National Park, when the temperature drops and you start trembling. Before you know it, your fingers don't cooperate when you try to snap a photo. That creeping chill could be the first stage of hypothermia, and knowing one simple phrase might literally save your life.

Outdoor educators love to teach a catchy warning sign called the "umbles": mumbles, stumbles, fumbles, and grumbles. To see if you or your hiking buddies are showing any hypothermia red flags, notice if you start to slur your speech (mumbles), trip over roots you would normally avoid (stumbles), drop objects (fumbles), or become cranky or apathetic out of the blue (grumbles).

Hypothermia is caused by a dangerous drop in core body temperature below about 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) that happens when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it. This cooling slows brain and muscle function, which is why we get the "umbles". If not treated quickly, you can get frostbite — frozen skin and tissue — and gangrene, where blood flow to an area is completely cut off. In worst-case scenarios, hypothermia can be fatal. Symptoms show up little by little, which is why many people don't know they have hypothermia until it's too late. Luckily, the "umbles" is a short mnemonic device that's easy to remember even with a foggy mind, which is exactly when you need the reminder most.