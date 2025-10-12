The Surprising Reason Pilots Keep The Cockpit Door Open During Boarding

Traveling on an airplane is full of mysteries, like why you need to keep the shades open during takeoff and landing. Luckily, one of the secrets that pilots keep from passengers is a mystery we can solve quite easily. If you've ever glanced toward the cockpit while boarding an airplane, you may have noticed an open cockpit door. Why do pilots leave it open at boarding? The answer is simple — it's all about communication.

There are a lot of moving parts involved in takeoff, which makes it critical for the pilot, flight staff, and ground crew to be able to exchange information quickly and effectively. Plainly put, an open door just makes it easier. Aviation expert Corry Lane broke it down for Travel + Leisure. Lane, who is the director of safety for a private jet charter company, explained, "Pilots and flight attendants are actively communicating about flight details, passenger count, fuel status, weather, and any last-minute changes." Additionally, he noted that the ground crew may need to deliver paperwork or perform final equipment checks before the plane pushes back from the gate.

Of course, with few exceptions, the cockpit door must be fully closed and locked while the plane is in operation. And as an increased safety measure after 9/11, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires hardened doors that are more difficult for intruders to breach. Not only does this keep passengers safer, but it also allows the pilots to concentrate on what they do best — fly.