Unexpected Details Pilots Would Never Tell Passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration has shared that almost 3 million passengers take to the skies every day in the United States alone. Plane travel has grown so common that many people don't even think twice about hopping on a flight. Aircraft undergo rigorous safety checks to keep everything in tip-top condition, but passengers often take for granted that they rely solely on two pilots to get them to their destination in one piece.

Pilots, extensively trained and skilled individuals, control enormous planes filled with hundreds of people at a time; however, they remain almost invisible to millions of travelers who fly with them each year. An intercom introduction may be the most interaction you have with a pilot, but have you ever wondered what flying is really like for them?

Pilots know the risks better than anyone, and often find themselves in situations that passengers may be totally unaware of. Their job goes far beyond sitting back and flicking the switches, often making them unsung heroes. Travelers smile and thank the cabin crew at the end of their flight, but after learning of these little-known insider details, you might consider passing your compliments on to the pilots.