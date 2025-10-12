Why You Can't Travel By Boat Between The Hawaii Islands

Whether you're going for the islands' best snorkeling spots or basking in some Vitamin D along the sparkling shoreline, Hawaii is a dream destination in America. When most people picture the state, they imagine a tropical paradise with outrageously gorgeous island-hopping routes made possible by catching a ferry. After all, in places like Greece or the Caribbean, ferries connect islands seamlessly. But in Hawaii, things work differently.

There is currently no regular ferry system between the Hawaiian Islands, and the reasons are both practical and political. The waters between islands are far rougher than many travelers expect. Powerful ocean currents, unpredictable weather, and long distances make passenger boat routes challenging, uncomfortable, and often unsafe.

Despite this, Hawaii once had a ferry system, the Hawaii Superferry, but it was shut down in the 2000s after environmental concerns, legal battles, and strong opposition from residents. Today, the only practical way to travel between islands is by plane. Fortunately, interisland flights are short, usually less than an hour, and relatively affordable. In Hawaii, the ocean connects the islands spiritually, but airplanes connect them physically.