Why You Can't Travel By Boat Between The Hawaii Islands
Whether you're going for the islands' best snorkeling spots or basking in some Vitamin D along the sparkling shoreline, Hawaii is a dream destination in America. When most people picture the state, they imagine a tropical paradise with outrageously gorgeous island-hopping routes made possible by catching a ferry. After all, in places like Greece or the Caribbean, ferries connect islands seamlessly. But in Hawaii, things work differently.
There is currently no regular ferry system between the Hawaiian Islands, and the reasons are both practical and political. The waters between islands are far rougher than many travelers expect. Powerful ocean currents, unpredictable weather, and long distances make passenger boat routes challenging, uncomfortable, and often unsafe.
Despite this, Hawaii once had a ferry system, the Hawaii Superferry, but it was shut down in the 2000s after environmental concerns, legal battles, and strong opposition from residents. Today, the only practical way to travel between islands is by plane. Fortunately, interisland flights are short, usually less than an hour, and relatively affordable. In Hawaii, the ocean connects the islands spiritually, but airplanes connect them physically.
Could Hawaiian ferries come back in the future?
Even though the Hawaii Superferry stopped running over a decade ago, the idea of connecting the islands by boat hasn't completely disappeared. With new technology and growing interest in sustainable travel, many wonder if a modern ferry system could return one day. Eco-friendly ferries, powered by electricity, hybrid engines, or even hydrogen, could offer a greener alternative to frequent interisland flights. Civil Beat reports that Hawaii could see electric Seagliders by 2026. With aviation emissions under more scrutiny, ferries seem like a logical solution. They could also help locals who need to move vehicles, pets, or large items between islands without relying on costly air cargo.
However, the challenges remain. Hawaii's waters are still rough and unpredictable, and building vessels that can safely and comfortably handle those conditions is expensive. There's also the question of community support. Many residents remain concerned about invasive species, traffic, and the impact of easier island access on fragile ecosystems. For now, planes continue to dominate interisland travel. Still, as technology evolves and the need for sustainability becomes more urgent, the dream of an interisland ferry might resurface. Whether Hawaii embraces it will depend on balancing convenience, cost, culture, and care for the environment. Traveling to Hawaii? Check out our feature on the five cheapest islands you can visit for your next vacation.