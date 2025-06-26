This Outrageously Gorgeous Hawaiian Island-Hopping Route Fits The State's Best Bits Into One Epic Vacation

Hawaii isn't just a state. It's also the name of the largest island in the chain, though most people just know it as the Big Island. To give you a sense of scale, the Island of Hawaii is twice as large as all the other islands put together. Because of its sheer size, both sides of the island offer unique scenery and vibes. The Hilo side, which you can fly into via the mainland or Oahu, is wetter and more tropical, while the Kona side is drier, sunnier, and full of all the best beaches. On the Kona side, you can also learn about Hawaii's natural history at sites like Kaloko-Honokōhau National Park, which is just north of Kailua-Kona. This park has some incredible petroglyphs, and it's one of the best places to see sea turtles during your visit.

As you drive along the island's southern edge to get to the Hilo side, you'll run into Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. This is one of the best spots to learn more about Hawaii's volcanic activity and see some of the most impressive scenery on the island. You can also walk through a natural lava tube, which is perfect for cooling off when the weather is hot and muggy.

Since the eastern side of the island gets more rain, it's full of dense jungles and waterfalls. One of the best waterfall hikes is in 'Akaka Falls State Park, featuring a 442-foot-high fall. The self-guided loop is just under half a mile, so virtually anyone can make it, although there are stairs throughout. Another highlight of the Hilo side is the Hilo Farmers' Market, where you can find all kinds of exotic fruits, vegetables, and local treats.