10 Beautiful Snorkeling Destinations In Hawaii (Plus Which Tours To Book)

With warm tropical waters, sheltered coves, and beginner-friendly beaches offering calm conditions, shallow reefs, and an abundance of coral and colorful creatures, Hawaii is a snorkeling paradise. The reefs are a technicolor spectacle, teeming with bright fish, turtles, manta rays, and other marine animals — you can even see dolphins leaping from the water while you snorkel. You'll find most of the best spots on the leeward sides of Hawaii's islands, which generally have clearer and calmer waters than the windward sides, but you should still consider summer for optimal conditions. You'll also have access to more of the best spots, as many transform from choppy winter surf zones into calm sanctuaries ideal for donning your mask and flippers.

However, Hawaii has snorkeling rules you must adhere to, primarily never to touch coral or any marine animals, which in Hawaii may be illegal. All sea turtles are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, and it is recommended to admire them from at least 10 feet away. You might see Hawaiian monk seals, too, and federal guidelines advise you to maintain a 50-foot distance (150 feet for mothers with pups), while it's illegal to swim within 50 yards of spinner dolphins.

A guided tour will keep you right if you're in doubt. They'll also provide you with the gear and instructions you'll need if you're a beginner, and they may even be mandatory if it's to access world-class sites like Molokini Crater. However, they're not always necessary, beginner or not. The state has plenty of shore-access sites ideal for novices that open up a world of underwater adventures for free. So with that in mind, here are some of Hawaii's most stunning snorkel spots and the tours to book (if you need them).