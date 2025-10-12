The Types Of Airport Food Every Traveler Should Avoid (And Why)

Are you the type of traveler who'll do anything to avoid airplane food? You're not alone. Many flyers stay away from in-flight meals, either because of questionable hygiene concerns or because they find that the food simply tastes different on planes. That leaves many passengers opting for pre-flight meals or snacks at the airport to fill in the long dwell times before flights. "Dining is perhaps the single activity that unites almost all travelers — our 2024 passenger research found that only 2% say they never eat or drink at the airport, and 64% prioritize dining as part of their airport experience," said Errol McGlothan, president of airport hospitality company Airport Dimensions.

Although the airport food and beverage landscape has evolved to accommodate a smorgasbord of culinary choices for both picky eaters and enthusiastic foodies, there are still certain types of food that travelers should avoid before boarding their plane. Considering the limited kitchen space, quick food turnovers, and an airport's operational constraints, food safety raises legitimate concerns for air passengers, especially before taking a long flight. Here are some examples of foods that can be risky to consume at airports, according to experts.