One Of Kansas' Most Overlooked Cities With Nature Trails And Local Farmer's Markets Is A Refreshing Escape

Kansas is most well-known for its mention in the legendary 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." But beyond Dorothy's farm, you'll find many unique towns and cities waiting to be explored. These quieter destinations include Pleasanton, with its fascinating Civil War history sites, and Atchison, with its Victorian-era beauty and riverside charm.

Another overlooked city is Parsons, which boasts numerous farmers' markets and scenic nature trails. Established in 1871 and named after President Levi Parsons of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, its location on high, rolling prairies makes it a nature lover's dream. Nestled between two scenic creeks, Parsons' location also allows residents and visitors alike to soak in the best vistas the Sunflower State has to offer. Meanwhile, the city's role as a large railroad hub offers an interesting take on American history.

Parsons is an easy drive from more bustling cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Wichita, Kansas. From either city, it will only take a little over two hours to reach this quaint locale. Those looking to stay overnight should check out the Edwards Manor House. Here, a memorable bed-and-breakfast experience with period-inspired décor will complete your trip. Other city highlights that travelers should consider adding to their list include the Parsons Historical Museum and the replica railroad depot at the Iron Horse Museum.