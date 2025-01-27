The Under-The-Radar Kansas City With Riverside Charm And Victorian-Era Beauty Offers Unique Shops
Visiting a rural destination can feel like a gamble. On one hand, there's a fear that it could lack the excitement of a bustling metropolis, with fewer attractions and nightlife. On the other hand, there's a thrill in uncovering a hidden gem — a place brimming with history and unique experiences waiting to be discovered. America's Midwest offers just that kind of adventure, with countless lesser-known towns that captivate travelers who venture off the beaten path. While the well-known yet underrated Kansas City dazzles with vibrant nightlife and dining, the region around Kansas is home to quieter, equally enchanting locales like Truckhenge Farm, a family-friendly trash-to-treasure attraction, and Atchison, a city that surprises at every turn.
Situated along the Missouri River, Atchison combines a fascinating history with modern charm. It's the birthplace of the legendary pilot Amelia Earhart, a hub for spooky haunted attractions, and home to a revitalized downtown full of one-of-a-kind shops and eateries. Where else can you tour a gargoyle-adorned Victorian mansion, browse for locally crafted furniture, and dance at a lively music festival on the riverfront? If you're ready to explore a destination that's as unique as it is underrated, Atchison is calling your name.
Atchison's history won't stay in the past
For a relatively small town, Atchison holds an impressive amount of history. Firstly, it would be impossible to talk about Atchison without mentioning Amelia Earhart, one of the world's most famous aviators. Born here in 1897, Earhart's legacy is preserved through the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum. The Amelia Earhart Earthwork is a sprawling acre-wide portrait made from plants and stone, and the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum features interactive exhibits and one of the last surviving Lockheed Electra 10-E planes.
Lewis and Clark camped just outside the city during their 1804 exploration of the Louisiana Purchase. A 5-mile hiking or biking trail leads from the Atchison Riverfront to the Kanza Earthlodge, marking the exact spot where they camped. Nearby, the Lewis and Clark Riverfront Pavilion offers insights into the explorers' journey and the Kanza Native Americans they met with. Meanwhile, the Evah C. Cray Historical Home, a 25-room Victorian mansion, transports visitors to the late 19th century. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it's a stunning example of period architecture, complete with a charming gift shop.
Atchison's 1800s homes are full of beauty — but also eerie tales. The 1889 McInteer Villa, a striking red-brick mansion, is famous for its paranormal activity, with reports of flickering lights and rocking chairs moving on their own. Then there's the Sallie House, ranked among the five most haunted homes in the U.S. by Deseret News. The story goes that the house's dark past stems from the tragic death of a young girl named Sallie during an emergency appendicitis surgery performed in the house by the doctor who lived there. Visitors report moving objects, strange scratches, and mysterious video equipment malfunctions. A haunted trolley tour ties it all together, on par with America's most horrifying ghost tours.
Explore artisan shops and celebrate on the riverfront
A stroll along Commercial Street, Atchison's main thoroughfare, offers the perfect way to explore the city's growing downtown. With its charming storefronts and locally owned shops, the area is a treasure trove of unique finds. Stop by 5th Street Mercantile for handcrafted furniture and gifts, or visit Red Light Gallery to browse jewelry and artwork by local artists. Music enthusiasts will love Muddy River Guitars, a shop that curates an impressive guitar collection. For eclectic antiques and home decor, head to Backroad Atlas, a store filled with whimsical surprises.
When it's time to refuel, Atchison's dining delivers. The Sunflower Café serves up hearty breakfasts and fresh coffee, making it a great way to start the day. La Maria Mexican Restaurant offers authentic Mexican dishes and refreshing margaritas, while Paolucci's Restaurant Deli & Lounge serves a mix of Italian and American classics, from pasta to hamburgers. For a relaxed evening, grab a burger and beer at Willie's Sports Pub, a casual spot to catch the game.
Atchison's riverfront plays host to vibrant festivals and events throughout the year. The Amelia Earhart Festival, held every summer, celebrates the town's most famous resident with live music, acrobatic performances, craft fairs, and a fireworks show. In September, the Muddy River Music Festival brings diverse artists to multiple stages along the riverfront. Servaes Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest has added even more seasonal charm, featuring Bavarian-inspired fun, from pretzels and beer to outfit competitions. Whether you partake in a festival or explore supernatural legends, Atchison proves that small towns can pack big surprises.