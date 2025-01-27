The Under-The-Radar Kansas City With Riverside Charm And Victorian-Era Beauty Offers Unique Shops

For a relatively small town, Atchison holds an impressive amount of history. Firstly, it would be impossible to talk about Atchison without mentioning Amelia Earhart, one of the world's most famous aviators. Born here in 1897, Earhart's legacy is preserved through the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum. The Amelia Earhart Earthwork is a sprawling acre-wide portrait made from plants and stone, and the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum features interactive exhibits and one of the last surviving Lockheed Electra 10-E planes.

Lewis and Clark camped just outside the city during their 1804 exploration of the Louisiana Purchase. A 5-mile hiking or biking trail leads from the Atchison Riverfront to the Kanza Earthlodge, marking the exact spot where they camped. Nearby, the Lewis and Clark Riverfront Pavilion offers insights into the explorers' journey and the Kanza Native Americans they met with. Meanwhile, the Evah C. Cray Historical Home, a 25-room Victorian mansion, transports visitors to the late 19th century. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it's a stunning example of period architecture, complete with a charming gift shop.

Atchison's 1800s homes are full of beauty — but also eerie tales. The 1889 McInteer Villa, a striking red-brick mansion, is famous for its paranormal activity, with reports of flickering lights and rocking chairs moving on their own. Then there's the Sallie House, ranked among the five most haunted homes in the U.S. by Deseret News. The story goes that the house's dark past stems from the tragic death of a young girl named Sallie during an emergency appendicitis surgery performed in the house by the doctor who lived there. Visitors report moving objects, strange scratches, and mysterious video equipment malfunctions. A haunted trolley tour ties it all together, on par with America's most horrifying ghost tours.