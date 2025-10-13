'America's Biggest And Best Casino Cruise Ship' Is A Floating Florida Thrill With Stunning Sunset Views

Port Canaveral, Florida, might be famous for rocket launches, but another kind of thrill awaits in this cove that makes it a must-visit in the Sunshine State. Twice a day, the Victory Casino Cruise sets sail, and you can join the party for a surprisingly affordable price.

Spanning 40,000 square feet across four decks, the Victory can host up to 1,200 passengers to play at their 600 slot machines and 27 table games — blackjack, poker, roulette, craps, you name it. Drinks are complimentary while you play, and even if you don't win any games, you still get reward points to redeem for multiple perks just for participating. Got a big game coming up? Head to the Sportsbook Lounge to watch it on their giant screens and place your bet. Also, the Victory accepts lower minimum bets than the rest of Florida, so it's not hard to see why it's such a draw.

Seniors on board get more than just a seat at the table; exclusive promotions and classic favorites like Bingo await. This isn't your traditional Bingo, though. Players use electronic tablets that allow them to play anywhere on the ship. Feel free to bring them with you to the bar, lounge, or even to the table while playing another game. There's a guaranteed $750 payout for those who cover all 25 numbers in 55 balls or fewer on a card. Plus, with weekly promotions like the "Boomers Buy One, Get One Free" lunch or dinner, you can have some extra cash available to test your luck.