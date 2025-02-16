The Citrus Tower is a 226-foot landmark west of Orlando, the famous tourist city known not just for theme parks but also vibrant "vacation community" resorts, tranquil botanical gardens, and the underrated Ocala National Forest. The Citrus Tower opened on July 14, 1956, long before these areas and attractions helped sustain the millions of tourists that now visit Florida every year. At the time, the structure stood as the highest observatory in the state, with sweeping views that have transformed in the ensuing decades.

Florida was a very different place in the 1950s. Only 4 million people called the state home, just a fraction of today's 23 million residents. Orlando was a quiet, agricultural city reliant on citrus farming — more specifically, orange farming — spread across thousands of acres. Visitors who ascended the Citrus Tower's 360-degree observation deck in its early years could see endless rows of orange, grapefruit, and lemon trees stretching to the horizon.

Today, Orlando's urban sprawl has encroached on the citrus fields with suburbs, highways, and shopping centers. For some, it's a wistful sign of the times, yet the view of old and new remains commanding. Furthermore, the tower is a nostalgic relic that's no less proud than the day it opened in 1956, when Florida was known for its agriculture rather than being the third most populous state in the union.