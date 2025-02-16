One Of Florida's Oldest Tourist Attractions Offers Stunning 360 Views Of The Sunshine State
The Citrus Tower is a 226-foot landmark west of Orlando, the famous tourist city known not just for theme parks but also vibrant "vacation community" resorts, tranquil botanical gardens, and the underrated Ocala National Forest. The Citrus Tower opened on July 14, 1956, long before these areas and attractions helped sustain the millions of tourists that now visit Florida every year. At the time, the structure stood as the highest observatory in the state, with sweeping views that have transformed in the ensuing decades.
Florida was a very different place in the 1950s. Only 4 million people called the state home, just a fraction of today's 23 million residents. Orlando was a quiet, agricultural city reliant on citrus farming — more specifically, orange farming — spread across thousands of acres. Visitors who ascended the Citrus Tower's 360-degree observation deck in its early years could see endless rows of orange, grapefruit, and lemon trees stretching to the horizon.
Today, Orlando's urban sprawl has encroached on the citrus fields with suburbs, highways, and shopping centers. For some, it's a wistful sign of the times, yet the view of old and new remains commanding. Furthermore, the tower is a nostalgic relic that's no less proud than the day it opened in 1956, when Florida was known for its agriculture rather than being the third most populous state in the union.
Citrus Tower in Clermont, Florida
While the Citrus Tower itself is a curious attraction, the area around it is also worth a look. The tower is located in Clermont at the intersection of Citrus Tower Boulevard and Highway 27, just on the outskirts of the hustle and bustle of Orlando. This area has several interesting bars and restaurants that are very popular with Google reviewers. For example, right next door to the Citrus Tower is Leo's Grill & Barbecue, a popular spot for American barbecue and Latin-style meats, particularly picanha, a popular Brazilian cut of beef.
Just across the boulevard from the tower is The Crooked Spoon, a gastropub with burgers, craft beer, and thousands of four and five-star reviews. Those looking for coffee should unwind at Citrus Coffee within the tower structure itself. Far from a tacked-on money maker, Citrus Coffee is a bright, airy space with plants, ornaments, and mid-century furniture. A short drive away, Historic Downtown Clermont has a quiet, small-town feel that belies an active food scene, including Clermont Brewing Company, Cosa Nostra Italian Deli, and Cheeser's Palace Cafe, a "cheese-centric" diner excelling at American brunch fare and more.
You'll need a car to reach the Citrus Tower, as Orlando is among the least walkable cities in the United States. Those arriving by plane will most likely land at Orlando International Airport, about 35 miles east of the Citrus Tower. Visits to the top of the tower are surprisingly affordable, costing around $11 per adult and $7 per child for a day pass (at the time of this writing).