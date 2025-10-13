Hidden In The Canadian Rockies Are Camping And Idyllic Natural Hot Springs In A Lush 'Tropical Valley'

From snowcaps and a turquoise lake at Mount Robson Park to a canyon carved by waterfalls at Jasper National Park, the Canadian Rockies cover a vast swath of territory boasting magnificent natural beauty. Amidst it all, you'll find a hidden gem in Liard River Hot Springs, situated in British Columbia's Liard River Provincial Park. Located along the Alaska Highway, about 30 minutes' drive from the nearby settlement of Muncho Lake, this lush oasis is a not-to-be-missed spot along an epic road trip. (Or, if you're willing to drop some serious cash, you can take a direct private flight from Vancouver.)

You may not have guessed that deep in British Columbia's lush and verdant boreal spruce forests, there would exist a tropical-feeling valley containing Canada's second-largest hot spring — but now you know. This natural, untreated hot spring has water temperatures spanning from 42 to 52 degrees Celsius (108 to 126 degrees Fahrenheit), a balm for sore muscles and joints after a long day in the car. Open to visitors year round, it makes for a perfect stop-off on a summer adventure or a warming hideaway in the winter chill. And in the late summer or fall, you might even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.