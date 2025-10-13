Hidden In The Canadian Rockies Are Camping And Idyllic Natural Hot Springs In A Lush 'Tropical Valley'
From snowcaps and a turquoise lake at Mount Robson Park to a canyon carved by waterfalls at Jasper National Park, the Canadian Rockies cover a vast swath of territory boasting magnificent natural beauty. Amidst it all, you'll find a hidden gem in Liard River Hot Springs, situated in British Columbia's Liard River Provincial Park. Located along the Alaska Highway, about 30 minutes' drive from the nearby settlement of Muncho Lake, this lush oasis is a not-to-be-missed spot along an epic road trip. (Or, if you're willing to drop some serious cash, you can take a direct private flight from Vancouver.)
You may not have guessed that deep in British Columbia's lush and verdant boreal spruce forests, there would exist a tropical-feeling valley containing Canada's second-largest hot spring — but now you know. This natural, untreated hot spring has water temperatures spanning from 42 to 52 degrees Celsius (108 to 126 degrees Fahrenheit), a balm for sore muscles and joints after a long day in the car. Open to visitors year round, it makes for a perfect stop-off on a summer adventure or a warming hideaway in the winter chill. And in the late summer or fall, you might even catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
Where to camp or stay at Liard River Hot Springs
Avid campers are in luck: The park offers frontcountry, vehicle-accessible campsites you can stay at for a mere C$26 per night per party. Just be aware that campsites are granted on a first come, first served basis — and that payment is cash only. Winter visitors will pay a lower rate of C$16, but certain services are reduced during the winter months. The great news is that if you're camping in the park, admission to the hot spring itself — normally C$5 – is included in this rate.
Or, if you're looking for a less rustic experience at Liard River, drive 30 minutes south to Muncho Lake and take a room at the Northern Rockies Lodge, where you can snag a hotel or motel option — including standard rooms, chalets, and cottages — with modern amenities. After a relaxing stay and a dip in the idyllic hot springs, you'll be ready to get back on the Alaska Highway and make your way onward to the 49th state, where more beauty — like Alaska's fjords, soaring eagles, and glacier thrills — awaits.