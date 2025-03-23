Hidden Below The Majestic Canadian Rockies Is A Canyon Carved By Waterfalls And Blanketed In Ice
The term "purple mountain majesties" was originally inspired by Pikes Peak in the American Rocky Mountains, but the words more than apply when you cross the border into Canada, the Great White North. The Canadian Rockies cover immense swaths of wilderness, full of towering peaks, turquoise lakes, and several national parks. The most well-known, Banff National Park, is within driving distance of the lesser-known but just as magnificent Jasper National Park, the largest national park in Canada's Rocky Mountains, home to vibrant blue lakes, beauty, and wildlife.
The scenic spots throughout Jasper National Park are almost too numerous to name, but one that stands out is Maligne Canyon (not to be confused with the famous Maligne Lake, which is around 40 minutes down the road from the canyon). Carved by Maligne River into limestone rock, this canyon stretches for nearly a mile and reaches depths of 180 feet (55 m), with certain areas as narrow as 6-feet (2 m) across. The river is essentially one giant waterfall throughout the steep gorge, and freezes over in the winter, forming incredible diamond-like sculptures and frozen waterfalls that stretch down to the ice-covered canyon floor.
While Maligne Canyon is a must-see when you're exploring Jasper, double check the national park's website to ensure the trail is open, as much of the park has been impacted from recent devastating wildfires.
How to see this icy river canyon in Jasper National Park, Canada
The easiest way to reach Jasper National Park, and thus Maligne Canyon, is by flying into Alberta's capital, Edmonton. The gateway city to Jasper National Park has the closest major airport, about a 4-hour drive from Jasper. If you have your own car, you'll be able to drive to Maligne Canyon (about 13 minutes from the main town of Jasper) and the rest of the park easily. In addition, Jasper is 4.5-hours from Calgary, the gateway city to Banff, if you're hoping to combine both parks on one trip.
Maligne Canyon is best seen via the picturesque trail that crosses four different bridges directly over the canyon. It's an easy hike from the trailhead/parking lot to First and Second Bridge, and you'll still see some spectacular drops and waterfalls. To see even more of the canyon, walk another 15 minutes or so (30 minutes roundtrip) to Third Bridge, and continue to Fourth Bridge, in total an hour roundtrip.
The trail has occasional interpretive signs along the way, and in many of the nearby rocks, you can spot ancient fossils from when the area was a giant sea. You can hike the trail in all seasons, although it's not maintained in winter, and ice cleats are necessary. Alternatively, if you book an Icewalk Tour, your guide will provide cleats. You can also book tours during the summer season for a more in-depth exploration of the canyon with a local expert.
Maligne Canyon is breathtaking in all seasons
The Great White North gets its name for a good reason: Canada is truly spectacular in the winter, and Jasper National Park is no exception. The skies of the park, the second-largest Dark Sky Preserve in the world, are famous for their clear stars, especially in the winter when you have a chance to see the northern lights. Skiers flock to nearby Marmot Basin Ski Resort, a hidden gem ski resort in the gorgeous Canadian Rockies. And, of course, the steep, waterfall-dotted gorges of Maligne Canyon are a true otherworldly sight, frozen into bright blue cascades under green pines and against frosty limestone. Ice climbers are drawn to the area to scale these frozen waterfalls, and non-climbers can explore the frozen canyon floor.
However, the canyon is also incredible in every season. (And despite its nickname, Canada does, in fact, have other seasons besides winter). The rushing water has carved steep canyons over the years, and in the warmer months, the glacier-fed water is an incredible turquoise blue. In spring, the canyon bursts with lush green moss and hardy wildflowers, while the autumn brings out colors in the forest. The many cliffs inside the canyon provide endless waterfalls for your enjoyment, so whenever you do visit, make sure to bring that camera.