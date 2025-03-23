Hidden Below The Majestic Canadian Rockies Is A Canyon Carved By Waterfalls And Blanketed In Ice

The term "purple mountain majesties" was originally inspired by Pikes Peak in the American Rocky Mountains, but the words more than apply when you cross the border into Canada, the Great White North. The Canadian Rockies cover immense swaths of wilderness, full of towering peaks, turquoise lakes, and several national parks. The most well-known, Banff National Park, is within driving distance of the lesser-known but just as magnificent Jasper National Park, the largest national park in Canada's Rocky Mountains, home to vibrant blue lakes, beauty, and wildlife.

The scenic spots throughout Jasper National Park are almost too numerous to name, but one that stands out is Maligne Canyon (not to be confused with the famous Maligne Lake, which is around 40 minutes down the road from the canyon). Carved by Maligne River into limestone rock, this canyon stretches for nearly a mile and reaches depths of 180 feet (55 m), with certain areas as narrow as 6-feet (2 m) across. The river is essentially one giant waterfall throughout the steep gorge, and freezes over in the winter, forming incredible diamond-like sculptures and frozen waterfalls that stretch down to the ice-covered canyon floor.

While Maligne Canyon is a must-see when you're exploring Jasper, double check the national park's website to ensure the trail is open, as much of the park has been impacted from recent devastating wildfires.