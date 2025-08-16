'The Adventure Capital Of Alaska' Is A Fjord‑fringed Getaway With Soaring Eagles And Glacier Thrills

There's a reason that Chris McCandless, the great hero of book-film combo "Into the Wild," ended up in Alaska. This vast corner of the U.S. draws folks with its open, unadulterated frontier. From the wonderfully unique and remote Aleutian Islands to the Gates of the Arctic, the least-crowded national park in America, it's a world where tundra, ocean, and ice cap collide in sublime fashion. And right there in the middle of it all sits what's been dubbed the state's adventure capital — a ticket to outdoorsy thrills aplenty. Welcome to Haines.

This town of just 1,800 people straddles the middle of the finger-like Chilkat Peninsula between two inlets amid the ultra-dramatic Alaska Panhandle. It's a mere 45 miles from the international border with Canada, surrounded by ocean on two sides, and overlooked by the mighty ice floes and jagged peaks of the Glacier Bay National Park, which rises just to the west. Now, if that sounds like just about the perfect location for an adventure capital, that's because it is. Everything from heli-skiing to hiking, bear tracking and boating on the fjords is on the lineup in these parts.

That remote location deep in the coast mountains of southern Alaska does mean that getting to Haines will always be a bit of an undertaking. You can fly over the snow-covered peaks, connecting to a regional flight at Juneau Airport to bring you to Haines itself. You can take boats all the way here from Washington State, too. Or, you can do what is surely one of the north's most spectacular drives, conquering the Haines Highway south from Canada.