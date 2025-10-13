Rick Steves Reveals The Commonly Packed Items He Advises Travelers To Leave Out Of Their Luggage

The saying "better be looking at it than looking for it" doesn't always work during travel; sometimes, you just pack too much, never end up using half of it anyway, and then regret all the extra weight you had to drag along the whole trip. Packing for a trip can be as fun and exciting as the plane landing, but it is important to know how to pack a suitcase efficiently, and Rick Steves contributes to the debate with what he considers commonly packed items that have no place in your luggage and are simply weighing you down. "Packing light is essential for happy travel," he notes on his Classroom Europe website, adding that commonly packed items like extra toothpaste and swimming masks can be left behind. "Don't pack for the worst scenario. Pack for the best scenario and if you need something more, buy it over here."

Americans make one huge packing mistake that drive local Europeans up the wall, and that's bringing along a huge suitcase. But by following Rick Steves' advice, you will likely end up needing a much smaller bag. Travelers often have a misconception that their destination won't have the essential products they have at home, so they end up overpacking and hauling loads of things they could've bought for cheap overseas. By avoiding this, you can have a much more enjoyable trip.