Between Rochester And Minneapolis Is Minnesota's Giant Water Park Pairing Slides, Lakeside Fun, And Family Camping
With a nickname like the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is well-known for its outdoor water activities. Head to the southern part of the state, and you'll find the ultimate campground for summer fun near Waterville. Kamp Dels is more than just a campground, though — it's a resort with a water park and a huge range of fun activities for the whole family. Kamp Dels is located just over an hour's drive from Minneapolis (America's most bikeable city), located roughly between Twin Cities and Rochester. The closest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, widely recognized as one of the best in North America. It's a 1-hour drive away. And getting there by car is a breeze, as Minnesota has some of the safest roads in America.
Kamp Dels is the perfect destination for family camping. There are 400 campsites here, plus seven cabins — five are two-bedroom cabins, one is a five-bedroom cabin, and there's a two-bedroom studio camping cabin. All of the campsites have a picnic table and a fire ring. Wi-Fi is also available on all sites.
What to do at Kamp Dels
There are so many fun things to do at Kamp Dels, it's hard to know where to start. The massive water park is probably the top attraction — it's 38,000 square feet, with slides, a water playground, and a splash pad. Sure to get your adrenaline racing, two of the slides are 32 feet high, while the zero-depth pool at Tykes Typhoon is great for younger kids. There's also a rock climbing wall at Khaos Kove that's 23 feet tall — it hangs over the pool — for aquatic adventurers.
If you don't want to spend your time in the waterpark, get out on Lake Sakatah. Fun water activities like paddle boats, aqua trikes, kayaks, and paddle boards are available. The lake also has five fishing docks if you want to cast a line. Additionally, there are basketball, volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts, plus an on-site fitness center. Visit the petting zoo to see sheep, goats, and llamas. Golfers will love the driving range, plus there's a mini golf course. You could even hit the arcade for fun games like bowling and air hockey. Whatever you choose to do, this is one Minnesota getaway that's fun for the whole family.