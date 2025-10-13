Between Rochester And Minneapolis Is Minnesota's Giant Water Park Pairing Slides, Lakeside Fun, And Family Camping

With a nickname like the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is well-known for its outdoor water activities. Head to the southern part of the state, and you'll find the ultimate campground for summer fun near Waterville. Kamp Dels is more than just a campground, though — it's a resort with a water park and a huge range of fun activities for the whole family. Kamp Dels is located just over an hour's drive from Minneapolis (America's most bikeable city), located roughly between Twin Cities and Rochester. The closest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, widely recognized as one of the best in North America. It's a 1-hour drive away. And getting there by car is a breeze, as Minnesota has some of the safest roads in America.

Kamp Dels is the perfect destination for family camping. There are 400 campsites here, plus seven cabins — five are two-bedroom cabins, one is a five-bedroom cabin, and there's a two-bedroom studio camping cabin. All of the campsites have a picnic table and a fire ring. Wi-Fi is also available on all sites.