The Easy First-Aid Mistake You Should Avoid If You Burn Yourself While Camping

First-aid skills are kind of boring to learn, but if you're in the wild and get stung, bitten, bruised, bumped, or burned, you'll be glad you endured those few hours of tedium. It's also recommended to brush up on last-minute camping safety hacks and to go through your first-aid kit checklist, which should include bandages, ointments, antiseptics, tweezers, gauzes, electrolytes, painkillers and other common travel medicines, and in certain areas, antivenom or antimalarial tablets. But while it's vital to know what you should do in an emergency, it's also worth reminding yourself of things you shouldn't.

One of the most enduring first-aid myths is that putting butter on a burn will make it heal faster. This myth was born out of an old folk remedy, popularized by Prussian surgeon Friedrich von Esmarch in the 19th century. Not that all natural medicines should be discredited out of hand, but Esmarch's teachings come to us from a simpler, less scientifically rigorous age. The physician's supposition was that butter (or grease or oil) would seal off the burn, keep it clean, and prevent it from infection. On the face of it, this seems reasonable, but fatty substances can actually trap heat against the skin, causing the burn to worsen and protracting the healing process.

Folk remedies, even when they seem outlandish, are still the go-to approach for many people. A 2010 Turkish study, published in the Journal of Emergency Nursing, found that more than half of the surveyed families treated their child's burn with an ineffective method like yogurt, toothpaste, raw eggs, or sliced potato. Their belief, again not unreasonable, was that quelling the pain with these methods was tantamount to curing the burn.