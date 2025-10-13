An Immersive, Whimsical Contemporary Missouri Art Museum That Doubles As A Hotel Is St. Louis' Most Unusual Stay

There are hotels that are architectural marvels whose iconic styling makes them feel like works of art, such as the Waldorf Astoria, the Art Deco marvel that reopened in New York City. Then there are hotels that are actually art museums. Opened in August 2023, the St. Louis 21c Museum Hotel is the most unusual place to stay in the city: an immersive, whimsical contemporary art museum that doubles as a hotel.

21c Museum Hotels were founded by two art collectors, Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, with the notion of providing travelers and passers-by alike the opportunity to immerse themselves in contemporary art exhibitions that are accessible 24 hours a day. Each 21c Museum Hotel location has elements that are site-specific, plus galleries for housing rotating exhibits. All of the artworks are also free to appreciate, regardless of whether you are making the hotel your local address for a couple of nights, putting the location in St. Louis, as well as all of the 21c properties, on par with some of the best free museums in America.

The 21c Museum Hotel in St. Louis is located in a former YMCA in the heart of downtown, near numerous restaurants and shops. The infamous Gateway Arch, one of the only U.S. National Parks situated within a city, is only a quick drive or a 25-minute walk from the property. For your next visit to St. Louis, read on for a primer on why and how to add this unique accommodation to your itinerary.