An Immersive, Whimsical Contemporary Missouri Art Museum That Doubles As A Hotel Is St. Louis' Most Unusual Stay
There are hotels that are architectural marvels whose iconic styling makes them feel like works of art, such as the Waldorf Astoria, the Art Deco marvel that reopened in New York City. Then there are hotels that are actually art museums. Opened in August 2023, the St. Louis 21c Museum Hotel is the most unusual place to stay in the city: an immersive, whimsical contemporary art museum that doubles as a hotel.
21c Museum Hotels were founded by two art collectors, Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, with the notion of providing travelers and passers-by alike the opportunity to immerse themselves in contemporary art exhibitions that are accessible 24 hours a day. Each 21c Museum Hotel location has elements that are site-specific, plus galleries for housing rotating exhibits. All of the artworks are also free to appreciate, regardless of whether you are making the hotel your local address for a couple of nights, putting the location in St. Louis, as well as all of the 21c properties, on par with some of the best free museums in America.
The 21c Museum Hotel in St. Louis is located in a former YMCA in the heart of downtown, near numerous restaurants and shops. The infamous Gateway Arch, one of the only U.S. National Parks situated within a city, is only a quick drive or a 25-minute walk from the property. For your next visit to St. Louis, read on for a primer on why and how to add this unique accommodation to your itinerary.
Free museum art is integrated into the hotel
You don't need a ticket or a gallery map to experience the museum aspect of the 21c Museum Hotel in St. Louis. Many of the exhibitions and installations can be found simply by wandering the common areas.
The St. Louis 21c Museum Hotel features several artworks that are site-specific, developed for the property or on permanent display, including "O," a plexiglass, water-filled orb in the main lobby. A duo of artists known as Fallen Fruit created "The Way Out West," transforming an ordinary stairwell into a functional picture frame to evoke the spirit of St. Louis in vivid imagery with striking color. "Until We Meet Again" is a mosaic and kaleidoscope wallcovering found on the ceiling of the hotel's Good Press café. Even passers-by outside can experience the artwork of St. Louis's 21c, with the multi-faceted, mirrored "View Finder" installed on the exterior of the building.
Temporary or rotating exhibitions can be found both in the second-floor gallery and in common lounges. Located on the ground floor, the billiards room regularly features Elevate at 21c, a curated set of artworks dedicated to showcasing local artists.
The hotel offers art, unique rooms, and full amenities
Come for the art, stay for staying's sake, and enjoy the rest of the stylish and comfortable amenities on offer at the hotel. 21c St. Louis features 173 rooms with the kind of detail and custom decor that one might expect from a hotel doubling as an art museum. Think huge windows and accent pieces plus unique patterns, textures, and materials among its 11 different room styles. Rooms range from about $184 to $643 per night depending on room style, not including taxes and fees, with packages and seasonal promotions available for dining or spa credits. The Locust Street Athletic and Swim Club includes a lap pool, sauna and steam room, full-service spa, and a 24/7 gym and fitness center available for hotel guests and members.
The property features two dining spaces to fuel you from morning to evening. Good Press café, outfitted with one of the museum's signature artworks, is a local coffee house in a luxury hotel that's open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition to locally roasted coffee, the café serves breakfast and lunch favorites such as smoothies, egg dishes, avocado toast, wraps, and snacks. The dynamic Idol Wolf, open daily for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. — and on Saturdays and Sundays for brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — is the property's Spain-meets-Midwest tapas concept for shared dining. The lounge and billiards room is also serviced by Idol Wolf and includes a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a can't-miss $10 burger.