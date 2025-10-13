The Game-Changing Dollar Tree Hamper Hack You Should Try When You're Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dealing with trash while camping can take a bit of creative thinking and the kind of hodgepodge engineering that's born out of necessity. After all, to a squirrel or raven, your garbage is a world-class buffet with delicacies worth telling the entire neighborhood about. And while there are plenty of specialized camping garbage cans available online, or at the nearest box store, you can actually save money by putting one together yourself.

Using items from the Dollar Tree or your own home — specifically, a hamper, plastic trash bag, six clothespins, and an extra-large paper plate — you can DIY a portable trash can that costs practically nothing and is worth its weight in gold. Once you have all of your materials, making your trash can is easy. First, unfurl the hamper and insert the trash bag, folding the edges over the hamper's rim. Next, secure the bag with four clothespins so it doesn't collapse into the hamper. Then, use the remaining two clothespins to attach a paper plate to the top, creating a relatively secure lid.

While this final step is optional, a makeshift cover goes a long way toward keeping wasps, blue jays, and squirrels out of your cooking area. Additionally, depending on the diameter of your hamper, you might also have to experiment with different types and sizes of "lids." This includes testing pie tins, plant trays, or other items you might find at home or at Dollar Tree.