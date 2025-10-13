The Game-Changing Dollar Tree Hamper Hack You Should Try When You're Camping
Dealing with trash while camping can take a bit of creative thinking and the kind of hodgepodge engineering that's born out of necessity. After all, to a squirrel or raven, your garbage is a world-class buffet with delicacies worth telling the entire neighborhood about. And while there are plenty of specialized camping garbage cans available online, or at the nearest box store, you can actually save money by putting one together yourself.
Using items from the Dollar Tree or your own home — specifically, a hamper, plastic trash bag, six clothespins, and an extra-large paper plate — you can DIY a portable trash can that costs practically nothing and is worth its weight in gold. Once you have all of your materials, making your trash can is easy. First, unfurl the hamper and insert the trash bag, folding the edges over the hamper's rim. Next, secure the bag with four clothespins so it doesn't collapse into the hamper. Then, use the remaining two clothespins to attach a paper plate to the top, creating a relatively secure lid.
While this final step is optional, a makeshift cover goes a long way toward keeping wasps, blue jays, and squirrels out of your cooking area. Additionally, depending on the diameter of your hamper, you might also have to experiment with different types and sizes of "lids." This includes testing pie tins, plant trays, or other items you might find at home or at Dollar Tree.
How well does the hamper hack work?
Simple and affordable, this Dollar Tree hamper hack is one of the most useful DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure. However, it certainly won't keep out a raccoon, or even a determined squirrel, that's left alone with your trash. That said, it will definitely help maintain a clean campfire cooking area. And if your travels take you to a national park where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, or even a campground with a particularly robust raccoon population, you likely won't want to risk it. Instead, follow all ranger instructions like your life depends on it (in some cases it actually might), and always stow your garbage in animal-proof trash cans provided by the park.
If you're dealing with particularly wet garbage, like fish guts or scales, consider doubling up your bags to prevent any stinky leakage. Also, try to avoid overstuffing your trash because the clothespins likely won't hold. And there you have it — an excellent alternative to awkwardly hanging a trash bag from the corner of a picnic table.
While Dollar Tree hampers are definitely a great bargain option, you can also consider something with a slightly longer shelf life that won't fall apart easily, like this pop-up collapsible mesh laundry hamper. Featuring a spiral wire frame that offers slightly better support, your make-shift trash can will be less likely to tip over. This, along with a handful of other essential items for an easy camping trip, will make your outdoor experience much more enjoyable.