A Short Hike Through Oregon's Cascade Mountains Leads To An Iconic Fishing Lake With A Peculiar Name

If you love the outdoors and enjoy going on an enthralling hike or two, Oregon's mountainous regions are just what the doctor ordered. It's home to the Timberline Trail, one of America's hardest hikes with brutal climbs, as well as the Devil's Staircase Waterfall, nicknamed "The Bermuda Triangle of the Oregon Wilderness" for its accompanying difficult trek. If you're not in the mood for a physically challenging trail, however, there's a far easier trek in the beautiful Cascade Mountains that leads to a spectacular fishing destination with an unusual name, Turpentine Lake.

The trailhead that leads to Turpentine Lake is only a two-hour drive from either Portland or Eugene. Located in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, the lake is encircled by dense forest and has a placid surface ideal for getting out in an inflatable boat or tube. The Turpentine Lake Trail, which sets off from the Pine Ridge Trailhead, is only a 3-mile return journey. This is a relatively reasonable distance for lugging an inflatable vessel and some fishing rods, especially if you have people with you to help. Unfortunately, the trail is known for being a bit rough, with fallen trees and plenty of mosquitoes to deal with (mostly between June and August). But it's manageable with a map (ideally a handheld GPS) and bug spray.

When it comes to fishing, large rainbow and brook trout are typically on the menu. Thanks to regular restocking by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the trout populations flourish in the deep water. It's possible to reel in some sizeable catches up to 16 inches long. The rough trail and more popular surrounding lakes mean most visitors bypass Turpentine Lake, making it a scenic and peaceful fishing escape.