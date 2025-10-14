A Short Hike Through Oregon's Cascade Mountains Leads To An Iconic Fishing Lake With A Peculiar Name
If you love the outdoors and enjoy going on an enthralling hike or two, Oregon's mountainous regions are just what the doctor ordered. It's home to the Timberline Trail, one of America's hardest hikes with brutal climbs, as well as the Devil's Staircase Waterfall, nicknamed "The Bermuda Triangle of the Oregon Wilderness" for its accompanying difficult trek. If you're not in the mood for a physically challenging trail, however, there's a far easier trek in the beautiful Cascade Mountains that leads to a spectacular fishing destination with an unusual name, Turpentine Lake.
The trailhead that leads to Turpentine Lake is only a two-hour drive from either Portland or Eugene. Located in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, the lake is encircled by dense forest and has a placid surface ideal for getting out in an inflatable boat or tube. The Turpentine Lake Trail, which sets off from the Pine Ridge Trailhead, is only a 3-mile return journey. This is a relatively reasonable distance for lugging an inflatable vessel and some fishing rods, especially if you have people with you to help. Unfortunately, the trail is known for being a bit rough, with fallen trees and plenty of mosquitoes to deal with (mostly between June and August). But it's manageable with a map (ideally a handheld GPS) and bug spray.
When it comes to fishing, large rainbow and brook trout are typically on the menu. Thanks to regular restocking by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the trout populations flourish in the deep water. It's possible to reel in some sizeable catches up to 16 inches long. The rough trail and more popular surrounding lakes mean most visitors bypass Turpentine Lake, making it a scenic and peaceful fishing escape.
What to know before visiting Oregon's Turpentine Lake
As mentioned, you're going to find it much easier to navigate the trail to Turpentine Lake with a handheld GPS. It's also advisable to dress prepared for pushing through overgrown bush, ideally wearing long sleeves and pants. These might also help keep the mosquitoes at bay. Remember to fill out the free permit at the trailhead if you're visiting for the day. If you want to stay longer, you can pitch a tent along the shoreline. The campsite is located near a little beach that's mostly mud, while the rest of the shoreline is often too densely packed with trees for camping. You'll just need a special permit to legally camp here.
Part of the trail leads you along the lake's shoreline, offering some nice views of the water and trees. These pine trees are thought to be the reason behind the lake's unusual name. Their resin is a key ingredient for making turpentine, which could be why the lake's been named after paint thinner. Fortunately, the lake itself is a lot more alluring than its name implies.
If you have time and fancy a few more hikes in the area, there are other lakes and natural sights worth seeing. Both Marion Falls and Downing Creek Falls are picturesque cascades in the surrounding area. Marion Falls actually feeds into the popular Marion Lake, which is where most people head when they start from Pine Ridge Trailhead. Downing Creek Falls, especially the lower part, is more accessible if you want to just park your car and walk a short distance (about a 1-mile return). If you want to combine Oregon's inland nature with its coastal scenery, you could also visit China Beach, a long, spacious shoreline on the southern coast that's a relatively undiscovered haven for hiking.