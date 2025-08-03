A Difficult Hike That Earned Its Name As 'The Bermuda Triangle Of The Oregon Wilderness' Leads To A Waterfall Haven

Located in the Siuslaw National Forest, the Devil's Staircase Waterfall is located in one of the last old-growth rainforests in Oregon. With no official trailhead, the route is challenging, and the waterfall is hard to find even for experienced hikers. It's legendary for its elusiveness, and many hikers have gotten lost looking for the waterfall in an area where GPS signals are known to fail. This has even led to the area being referred to as "The Bermuda Triangle of the Oregon Wilderness."

Situated on Wasson Creek, the Devil's Staircase Waterfall is made up of tiered sandstone ledges. Some people like to fish for salmon and trout in the creek, while others might cool off with a refreshing dip in the pools. Either is a well-deserved reward for finding the waterfall, but if you don't have the right experience, it may not be worth making the trip. Depending on the time of year you go and how much rain there has been, the waterfall might appear full with rushing cascades or a bit less magnificent with a more modest flow of freshwater. If you're looking for bigger waterfalls, you'll find them in other parts of the Siuslaw National Forest, which is home to two huge waterfalls that earned it the separate nickname "The Niagara Falls of Oregon." If you're still determined to visit the Devil's Staircase, here's what you need to know to start your preparations.