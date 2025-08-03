A Difficult Hike That Earned Its Name As 'The Bermuda Triangle Of The Oregon Wilderness' Leads To A Waterfall Haven
Located in the Siuslaw National Forest, the Devil's Staircase Waterfall is located in one of the last old-growth rainforests in Oregon. With no official trailhead, the route is challenging, and the waterfall is hard to find even for experienced hikers. It's legendary for its elusiveness, and many hikers have gotten lost looking for the waterfall in an area where GPS signals are known to fail. This has even led to the area being referred to as "The Bermuda Triangle of the Oregon Wilderness."
Situated on Wasson Creek, the Devil's Staircase Waterfall is made up of tiered sandstone ledges. Some people like to fish for salmon and trout in the creek, while others might cool off with a refreshing dip in the pools. Either is a well-deserved reward for finding the waterfall, but if you don't have the right experience, it may not be worth making the trip. Depending on the time of year you go and how much rain there has been, the waterfall might appear full with rushing cascades or a bit less magnificent with a more modest flow of freshwater. If you're looking for bigger waterfalls, you'll find them in other parts of the Siuslaw National Forest, which is home to two huge waterfalls that earned it the separate nickname "The Niagara Falls of Oregon." If you're still determined to visit the Devil's Staircase, here's what you need to know to start your preparations.
How to hike to the Devil's Staircase Waterfall
Not far from the breathtaking Cape Perpetua Park on the Oregon Coast, the Siuslaw National Forest Visitor is a three-hour drive from Portland, with the closest major city being the beach town of Yachats. However, according to AllTrails data, you will find the start of the trek about 6 miles north of the town of Green Acres in the southeastern corner of the park, which is actually closer (a 45-minute drive) to the town of Winchester Bay.
Once you figure out where to start and how to park, the trek will begin in earnest as you hack your way through the untouched forest thick with Douglas fir and western hemlock trees. Remember that this is true wilderness, which means the only signs of a trail you'll have are blazes blazed by previous hikers, so you may have to bushwhack your way through the forest as you navigate for hours through thick vegetation. You may even see the warning sign that recommends only attempting the journey "with an experienced person with good route-finding skills."
Reviewers on AllTrails have described this route as strenuous and recommend bringing rope, machetes, and a lot of backcountry experience. The falls are beautiful and you'll likely have them all to yourself (if you can find them), but this is an adventure that is more about the physical challenge than the destination.