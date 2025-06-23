Oregon's Long Spacious Beach On The Southern Coast Is A Relatively Undiscovered Haven For Hiking

China Beach is one of the many secret beaches along the Oregon Coast's most breathtaking drive, the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor. Named for the state's first parks department head, this pristine landscape has been protected since the 1950s, consisting of a mix of scenic outlooks accessible from the highway and more than 18 miles of hiking trails.

The walk to China Beach is just a roughly 1.5-mile trek, with a 330-foot descent from the road to the shoreline. It's a relatively short hike but is considered moderately challenging and can be difficult to navigate, starting with finding the trailhead — another likely reason the beach seems relatively deserted. About 10 miles north of Brookings (a rugged and charming beach city hidden on Oregon's southern coast), the walk starts at the North Island Trail Viewpoint; the sign hides past the guard rails of a parking pullout shaded by Sitka spruce on the west side of the road. Beyond the sign, the trail forks almost immediately, with the smaller right fork leading to the beach while the wider left route leads to the North Island Viewpoint (a short cutaway that's worth an extra 15-minute hike).

A short descent along switchbacks covered in sword ferns, knobby tree roots, and poison oak presents a second unmarked fork with the option of turning west to the cliffs or north along a relatively flat decline. When the trees finally break to reveal glimpses of the Pacific Ocean below, there's a narrow climb down the bluffs before you arrive at China Beach, which consists of a broad stretch of sand covered in driftwood and shells even at high tide.