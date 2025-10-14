Between Cleveland And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Charming Village Blending Presidential History, Hikes, And Nearby Waterfalls
In 1799, settlers from Pennsylvania and Connecticut settled along the banks of Yellow Creek, building a grist mill and a tavern that became a popular stopping point for travelers heading further west into what was then the Connecticut Western Reserve. A few hundred other residents had joined these first families by 1866, when Poland officially incorporated — and it hasn't grown all that much since.
Today, Poland is a charming country village of around 2,300 people near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. This location puts it within easy reach of several larger cities. It's less than an hour's drive from the Pittsburgh International Airport and under 90 minutes from the budget-friendly big city of Cleveland.
Poland's historic heritage is both a point of pride for residents and its main draw for visitors. Its South Main Street is on the National Register of Historic Places and there are more than 80 structures built before 1900 still standing in the village, including the 1858 Little Red Schoolhouse, the last one-room brick schoolhouse in Ohio and the current home for the Poland Historical Society. Poland is also an idyllic home base for exploring the abundant natural beauty across Mahoning County. You can get a taste of nature right in town at the large Village Green and adjoining historic graveyard, while nearby spots like Lake Hamilton and Poland Municipal Forest serve as serene sanctuaries for hiking, fishing, and encounters with wildlife.
Poland's presidential history
Ohio is chock-full of presidential history. Seven U.S. presidents were born in the state, the second-most after Virginia (with eight), earning Ohio the nickname "Mother of Presidents." Fans of U.S. history can see a slew of slights along the Ohio Presidential Trail, like the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Fremont, James A. Garfield's birthplace in Moreland Hills, or the statues of James A. Garfield and William Henry Harrison in Cincinnati's Piatt Park.
The village of Poland earns its spot on the list of Ohio Presidential attractions as the childhood home of the 25th President William McKinley. McKinley was born in nearby Niles, Ohio but moved to Poland at the age of nine. He stayed in Poland through his young adulthood, attending Poland Seminary and practicing law in town before he started his political career. While McKinley's childhood home is no longer standing, there is a historical marker at the parking lot that now occupies the lot where it stood.
Other buildings from McKinley's time are still around. One is the Old Stone Tavern, built in 1804 by first settler Jonathan Fowler and where McKinley was sworn into the 23rd Ohio Infantry. Visitors can also still see the home of McKinley's childhood friend Robert L. Walker, whose front parlor is said to be where McKinley announced his presidential run.
Poland's natural wonders: bountiful blooms and rushing waterfalls
Along the southern border of the serene village of Poland is Poland Municipal Forest, which has nearly 100 miles of hiking trails through its 265 acres. These range from short trails like the 1.2-mile Big Willow Loop that are suitable for beginners of all ages, to longer hikes like the 3.6-mile loop around Poland Village on the Thatcher Trail (bring waterproof boots if you're hiking that one since the trail can get muddy).
Spring is the best time to visit the Poland Municipal Forest, when the bluebells are blooming along the appropriately named Bluebell Trail. The bloom usually starts in April and lasts about three weeks. During that time, up to 80,000 visitors come to see the thousands of blue flowers lining the 1.9-mile trail, which former Youngstown State University professor Lauren Schroeder describes as "spectacular and one of the best displays probably in the northeastern part of Ohio." (via WKBN).
Outside of bluebell season, the area's many waterfalls are a top draw for nature lovers. Quakertown Falls is about five miles away, just across the Pennsylvania border. This 40-foot, two-tiered waterfall tends to have a steady flow year-round and can be reached by hiking up a scenic gorge. About 20 miles further into Pennsylvania is the 50-foot Alpha Falls, which flows into the Slippery Rock Gorge in McConnells Mill State Park. In Youngstown's Mill Creek Park, about eight miles northeast from Poland, there are two waterfalls to explore. The largest is the 20-foot Lanterman's Falls, best viewed from the observation deck of the adjacent Lanterman's Mill. There's also a hidden double waterfall under the Cascade Road bridge, with a small natural pool between the levels that's an ideal spot for a peaceful dip to cool off during your hike.