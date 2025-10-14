Between Cleveland And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Charming Village Blending Presidential History, Hikes, And Nearby Waterfalls

In 1799, settlers from Pennsylvania and Connecticut settled along the banks of Yellow Creek, building a grist mill and a tavern that became a popular stopping point for travelers heading further west into what was then the Connecticut Western Reserve. A few hundred other residents had joined these first families by 1866, when Poland officially incorporated — and it hasn't grown all that much since.

Today, Poland is a charming country village of around 2,300 people near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. This location puts it within easy reach of several larger cities. It's less than an hour's drive from the Pittsburgh International Airport and under 90 minutes from the budget-friendly big city of Cleveland.

Poland's historic heritage is both a point of pride for residents and its main draw for visitors. Its South Main Street is on the National Register of Historic Places and there are more than 80 structures built before 1900 still standing in the village, including the 1858 Little Red Schoolhouse, the last one-room brick schoolhouse in Ohio and the current home for the Poland Historical Society. Poland is also an idyllic home base for exploring the abundant natural beauty across Mahoning County. You can get a taste of nature right in town at the large Village Green and adjoining historic graveyard, while nearby spots like Lake Hamilton and Poland Municipal Forest serve as serene sanctuaries for hiking, fishing, and encounters with wildlife.