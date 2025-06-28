The Most Budget-Friendly Big City In America Is An Underrated Midwest Spot That's Beating Out Coastal Giants

It's hardly surprising that major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York are some of the most expensive places to live in the United States. These iconic metropolises, located on the West and East Coast respectively, offer world class attractions and are deeply woven into the country's identity and cultural landscape. However, when it comes to affordability there's an unsung city in the Midwest that won't break the bank: Cleveland, Ohio. According to a report by GOBankingRates, published in June 2025, homeowners in Cleveland require an annual income of only $60,720 to live comfortably. As such, it's the most budget-friendly big city in the country. For comparison, this comfortability figure is a whopping $326,645 for the city of Irvine in Orange County, California.

Ohio's second-most populous city has long had a reputation for being economical . In fact, BestPlaces states that the cost of living in The Forest City (as it's nicknamed) is 17% lower than the national average. Additionally, Cleveland has been lauded as one of the most inexpensive cities in the country to buy a home. Indeed, homeownership may seem unattainable to a majority of Americans, but in Cleveland, this dream has the potential to become a reality. At the time of this writing, Redfin cites the median sales price of a home as $140,000.

There's no doubt that Cleveland is worthy of wider recognition; it's not an overstatement to describe this city that's situated on Lake Erie as compelling. Cleveland is considered to be one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America and has one of the best Little Italy neighborhoods. For visitors and locals alike, there's much to discover without having to burden your wallets.