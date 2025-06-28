The Most Budget-Friendly Big City In America Is An Underrated Midwest Spot That's Beating Out Coastal Giants
It's hardly surprising that major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York are some of the most expensive places to live in the United States. These iconic metropolises, located on the West and East Coast respectively, offer world class attractions and are deeply woven into the country's identity and cultural landscape. However, when it comes to affordability there's an unsung city in the Midwest that won't break the bank: Cleveland, Ohio. According to a report by GOBankingRates, published in June 2025, homeowners in Cleveland require an annual income of only $60,720 to live comfortably. As such, it's the most budget-friendly big city in the country. For comparison, this comfortability figure is a whopping $326,645 for the city of Irvine in Orange County, California.
Ohio's second-most populous city has long had a reputation for being economical . In fact, BestPlaces states that the cost of living in The Forest City (as it's nicknamed) is 17% lower than the national average. Additionally, Cleveland has been lauded as one of the most inexpensive cities in the country to buy a home. Indeed, homeownership may seem unattainable to a majority of Americans, but in Cleveland, this dream has the potential to become a reality. At the time of this writing, Redfin cites the median sales price of a home as $140,000.
There's no doubt that Cleveland is worthy of wider recognition; it's not an overstatement to describe this city that's situated on Lake Erie as compelling. Cleveland is considered to be one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America and has one of the best Little Italy neighborhoods. For visitors and locals alike, there's much to discover without having to burden your wallets.
Check out these free attractions in Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland may be a destination that's oftentimes overlooked, but that doesn't mean the city isn't humming with activity. Plus, most things require little-to-no money to enjoy. Take, for instance, the Cleveland Museum of Art in University Circle. This expansive site was established in 1913 and is one of the best free museums in America. It features ever-changing exhibits displaying everything from photography to centuries-old sculptures and art pieces. Likewise, their permanent collection includes works by artists like Claude Monet and Peter Paul Rubens. The Cleveland Museum of Art is closed Mondays, and parking is available for a fee.
You'll also find the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland (moCa) in University Circle. This institution is free, but only for Ohio residents. If you're not local to the Buckeye State, admission is only $10 at the time of this writing. Have kids? Individuals who are 18-years-old and younger are granted free entry as well. Exhibits at moCa change every few months, with one reviewer on Google explaining, "I have never been disappointed, and have always found I connect deeply with at least one artist each show." Typically open Thursday to Sunday, moCa does temporarily close to rotate their exhibits, so be sure to check before visiting.
If you're a nature lover, you might be inclined to include the Cleveland Botanical Garden in your itinerary. Before setting your sights on this destination, know that there is a cheaper alternative: Rockefeller Park & Greenhouse. Unlike the Cleveland Botanical Garden, this attraction is free to visit and is brimming with orchids, cacti, and more. Furthermore, Rockefeller Park is known for the Cleveland Cultural Gardens. Here, you can stroll through various sites representing Italy, Syria, and other countries whose people have made a home in this Midwestern city.
Low-cost adventures in Downtown Cleveland, Ohio
Whether you live in or are visiting Cleveland, you'll want to dedicate a significant amount of time to explore downtown, widely recognized for being the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Like so many other places in Cleveland, minimal expenses are required. Indeed, Downtown Cleveland was named by Extra Space Storage as the most affordable neighborhood in the city. If you're a history and architecture enthusiast, you're guaranteed to have a good time in Cleveland. Consider paying a visit to the Main Library, a Beaux Arts structure built in 1925. With art exhibits and its ornate interior, this Tripadvisor user described it perfectly: "This place is half museum, half library."
Free guided tours are offered but do require advance reservations, which can be made online. Another must-see in downtown is The Arcade, a crystal palace with vintage elegance that is one of America's first indoor shopping centers. Come and take in the splendor of this magnificent landmark, built in the late 19th century. You can even have an inexpensive meal for lunch or dinner at Pizza 216, where a small pie costs $15 or less. All that said, you don't necessarily need to worry about having a rental in Cleveland.
Downtown is revered for its walkability, and you can use public transportation, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA), to traverse other parts of the city for a bargain. For example, the route 9 bus will take you to University Circle and the Red Line travels to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) from downtown in minutes. Cleveland's affordability extends to its accommodations. It's possible to find rates for under $200 a night, including at Hotel Indigo Cleveland Downtown by IHG. Take into account that the most cost-effective time to travel to Cleveland is winter, although this time of year can be brutally cold.