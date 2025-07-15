One Of The Top Destinations To Retire Is An Affordable Midwest City With Hometown Charm, Parks, And Golf

Approximately 75 miles away from the most budget-friendly big city in America, along east I-80 is Youngstown — one of the most affordable midwestern cities to retire, according to a U.S. News & World Report. Part of the larger Mahoning County, and once a steel mining town, Youngstown today boasts multiple scenic trails, beautiful parks, and golf courses, along with a hometown charm that makes it an ideal city for families and retirees. One of the primary reasons Youngstown ranks high as a desirable city for retirees is its low cost of living (Ohio has many great low-cost-of-living hotspots). The cost of multiple expenses, including housing and medical, is lower in Youngstown compared to the national average. For example, the average price of a home in Youngstown is estimated as low as $141,100. The numerous healthcare facilities in and around Youngstown are also a plus for retirees, including The Addison of Cornersburg. The well-known senior living community offers both assisted living and short-term care.

The nearest major airport to Youngstown is the Akron-Canton Airport, approximately 60 miles away. There is a smaller, regional airport, the Youngstown–Warren Regional Airport, located a short 20-minute drive from the city hub. However, it does not offer as many flights. Whatever option you choose, if you haven't already, add Youngstown to your list of must-visit spots for an experience of small-city charm mixed with big-city excitement.