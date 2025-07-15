One Of The Top Destinations To Retire Is An Affordable Midwest City With Hometown Charm, Parks, And Golf
Approximately 75 miles away from the most budget-friendly big city in America, along east I-80 is Youngstown — one of the most affordable midwestern cities to retire, according to a U.S. News & World Report. Part of the larger Mahoning County, and once a steel mining town, Youngstown today boasts multiple scenic trails, beautiful parks, and golf courses, along with a hometown charm that makes it an ideal city for families and retirees. One of the primary reasons Youngstown ranks high as a desirable city for retirees is its low cost of living (Ohio has many great low-cost-of-living hotspots). The cost of multiple expenses, including housing and medical, is lower in Youngstown compared to the national average. For example, the average price of a home in Youngstown is estimated as low as $141,100. The numerous healthcare facilities in and around Youngstown are also a plus for retirees, including The Addison of Cornersburg. The well-known senior living community offers both assisted living and short-term care.
The nearest major airport to Youngstown is the Akron-Canton Airport, approximately 60 miles away. There is a smaller, regional airport, the Youngstown–Warren Regional Airport, located a short 20-minute drive from the city hub. However, it does not offer as many flights. Whatever option you choose, if you haven't already, add Youngstown to your list of must-visit spots for an experience of small-city charm mixed with big-city excitement.
Youngstown is a nature and golfer's paradise
Another reason Youngstown ranks high as a perfect city for retirees is its many quiet and natural attractions, combined with a lively atmosphere of popular restaurants and exciting events. Youngstown is particularly renowned for its Mill Creek Metroparks system, which encompasses thousands of acres of parks, trails, golf courses, and more. Garden enthusiasts will especially appreciate Fellows Riverside Gardens, where guided tours showcase an expansive array of flowers and plants. Additionally, James L. Wick, Jr. Recreation Area is an ideal spot for a fun-filled family day, offering a wide range of amenities like tennis courts, playgrounds, picnic areas, and an outdoor performing arts pavilion that hosts various shows throughout the year.
If a love of the outdoors includes a passion for golf, Youngstown is a haven for golf lovers, boasting multiple golf courses for all levels. The historic Mill Creek Golf Course, established in the late 1920s, spans over 6,000 yards and features both North and South courses. Suitable for golfers of all levels, the Course features an indoor center that includes a fitness center, a historical room, and more. Another popular, though smaller option is the Stambaugh Golf Course, which spans just over 3,000 yards. Despite its size, it boasts a rich history in Youngstown and offers a challenge even for seasoned golfers.
Art and theater lovers will find a lot to love about Youngstown
Despite its humble beginnings as a steel mining city, Youngstown has evolved into a bustling hub for art and theater lovers. There is a wealth of art shows, museums, and more to take in, but if you are limited in time, a visit to the Butler Institute of American Art is a must. While not the largest performing arts center in the Midwest, it is regarded as "America's Museum," for its goal of highlighting American art in all forms. The institute regularly features various collections and exhibitions, and as it can all be overwhelming to a first-time visitor, guided tours are available upon request. One of the museum's marquee collections is the aptly titled Butler Collection, which encompasses its entire mission and goal. Later, head to the DeYor Performing Arts Center for a breathtaking live performance from the legendary Youngstown Symphony Orchestra.
Dining options are plentiful in Youngstown, featuring popular outdoor venues, wineries, and coffee shops. Notable favorites include Aqua Pazzo Modern Italian Restaurant, the Youngstown Coffee Company, and Aladdin's Eatery. Summer is an especially exciting season thanks to signature events like the Summer Festival of the Arts and the beloved Italian Fest. Lodging in Youngstown is convenient with multiple hotel and motel options, some priced below $100 a night. Whether you're drawn to its affordable hometown charm, scenic parks, or top-notch golf courses, Youngstown, Ohio offers the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation.