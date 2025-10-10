Ohio's Artsy City Near Columbus Is An Unsung Charmer That Brims With Unique Local Shops, Food Trucks, And Trails

Zanesville, located 55 miles from Columbus International Airport, is one of Columbus' under-the-radar suburbs with shady trails and local shops. And that's not all — this Ohio town also has unique attractions like bronze street art and quirky cat cafes. The town holds free summer concerts, and farmers' markets are rampant in the summer months. There always seems to be something happening in this artistic community; events like train rides, ghost tours, and art exhibits pack the calendar year-round. Travelers can learn how snacks are made at Conn's Potato Chip Factory Tour, or visit Dr. Increase Matthews House Museum and Gardens, the oldest building in Muskingum County.

Unusual shops abound in this zany Midwestern town, like Gemini's Eclectic Emporium. Located at 621 Main Street, the store window proudly proclaims, "Delighting Wanderers, Wonderers, & Weirdos since 2014." This shop is a haven for everything mystical; it's stocked with crystals, herbs, essential oils, books, and other magical tools perfect for the modern witch. While it's not the iconic Harry Potter Experience in London, it's still a magical and family-friendly option for your Zanesville visit. If you are looking for vintage T-shirts and rock-and-roll ripped jeans, stop by Jill's Unique Boutique. You'll find some cool classics at this 2116 Maple Avenue thrift store.

Art enthusiasts can visit Alan Cottrill Sculpture Museum and Studios, located at 110 South 6th Street. Cottrill sculpted the bronze figures outside the red-bricked space as well as the expansive collection proudly displayed inside. Visitors can usually catch him hard at work in his studio, and some might even get a chance to meet him during their visit. Come by the studio to learn how Cottrill goes through his creative process and peruse his amazing creations throughout the museum. Just don't be one of the tourists caught taking inappropriate selfies with statues on vacation.