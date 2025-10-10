Ohio's Artsy City Near Columbus Is An Unsung Charmer That Brims With Unique Local Shops, Food Trucks, And Trails
Zanesville, located 55 miles from Columbus International Airport, is one of Columbus' under-the-radar suburbs with shady trails and local shops. And that's not all — this Ohio town also has unique attractions like bronze street art and quirky cat cafes. The town holds free summer concerts, and farmers' markets are rampant in the summer months. There always seems to be something happening in this artistic community; events like train rides, ghost tours, and art exhibits pack the calendar year-round. Travelers can learn how snacks are made at Conn's Potato Chip Factory Tour, or visit Dr. Increase Matthews House Museum and Gardens, the oldest building in Muskingum County.
Unusual shops abound in this zany Midwestern town, like Gemini's Eclectic Emporium. Located at 621 Main Street, the store window proudly proclaims, "Delighting Wanderers, Wonderers, & Weirdos since 2014." This shop is a haven for everything mystical; it's stocked with crystals, herbs, essential oils, books, and other magical tools perfect for the modern witch. While it's not the iconic Harry Potter Experience in London, it's still a magical and family-friendly option for your Zanesville visit. If you are looking for vintage T-shirts and rock-and-roll ripped jeans, stop by Jill's Unique Boutique. You'll find some cool classics at this 2116 Maple Avenue thrift store.
Art enthusiasts can visit Alan Cottrill Sculpture Museum and Studios, located at 110 South 6th Street. Cottrill sculpted the bronze figures outside the red-bricked space as well as the expansive collection proudly displayed inside. Visitors can usually catch him hard at work in his studio, and some might even get a chance to meet him during their visit. Come by the studio to learn how Cottrill goes through his creative process and peruse his amazing creations throughout the museum. Just don't be one of the tourists caught taking inappropriate selfies with statues on vacation.
Food trucks and festivals in Zanesville
Animal lovers won't want to miss the Chatty Cat Cafe, located at 3575 Maple Avenue in Suite 106, where patrons can sip their cappuccino while petting their newfound feline friends. The cafe serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches, baked goods, and acai bowls, as well as a broad selection of coffee, energy drinks, and other refreshments. There's a comfy cat lounge where visitors can relax, and the drinks have clever cat-related names, like Purr-ty In Pink and Pawsome Pineapple Punch.
Speaking of food, travelers who find themselves in town during the month of May can try a variety of delicious eats at the Food Truck Rally in Zane's Landing Park. Every year, a horde of food trucks gather en masse to feed hungry patrons delectable offerings like pizza, funnel cakes, and barbecue. The trucks are usually local and family-owned; some even sell their own creative concoctions, like Brian Waller's three-cheese spinach poppers from the Horns Fins and Feathers food trailer. No worries if you visit during any other time; there are usually food trucks somewhere to be found in town. The Secrest Summer Concert Series, for example, features food trucks, refreshments, and live music the whole family can enjoy.
The Y-Bridge Arts Festival and Southeastern Ohio Beer and Wine Fest are also popular for their food trucks, so there are plenty of opportunities to eat while you're in town. If you are staying overnight, consider Headley Inn Winery & Vineyard Bed & Breakfast, located at 5345 West Pike. The winery offers a selection of sweet and dry wines, and fresh charcuterie to snack on while you get a nice buzz. Guests can choose between the Chestnut Cabin or the fancier Amelia Suite. The suite has a lovely living room with vintage decor and is situated in the more rustic part of the inn.
Explore Zanesville's bike paths and garden walks
It's easy to discover peaceful nature trails and cool wilderness spots in this gorgeous town, like the flower-filled Mission Oaks Gardens, tucked away at 424 Hunter Avenue. Hidden in an unassuming residential neighborhood, Mission Oaks harbors an array of unique plants and wildflowers that visitors are able to enjoy all year-round. The gardens feature a lovely gazebo, a man-made waterfall, and plenty of areas to walk around and tour the colorful grounds. There is another garden in the historic district, Gale Garden, that features two pieces by local sculptor David Griesmyer. This garden is filled with vibrant green trees and shrubbery and is located at 904 Adair Avenue.
For a nice afternoon stroll, check out The Putnam Greenway, where you can take a half-mile walk along the riverbank. Seasoned hikers can visit the more challenging Collegial Woods Trails that run through ravines and the wetlands. Joe's Run Recreational Trail is a 1.25-mile path through pine forests, perfect for spotting wildlife. Joe's Trail connects to Collegial Woods, as well as the local college and schools in the area. If you want to see lots of animals and spectacular rock formations, you'll want to hike the Muskingum Recreational Trail.
If you brought your bicycle, the Riverfront Bike Path at Zane's Landing Park offers a scenic ride around the town. For a low-impact trail, consider the Historic Lock Canal Path, a 1.3-mile gravel path along the river. Before you leave, stop and smell the flowers of Forty Four Farms, a family-owned organic flower farm that lets you pick your own peonies. Located at 2620 Dietz Lane, this adorable farm has a stand where you can purchase fresh-cut blooms or create a colorful bouquet of your own. This charming farm is a family operation; even the kids help out with harvesting flowers and giving tours.