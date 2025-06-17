One Of Columbus' Most Under-The-Radar Suburbs Is A Walkable Ohio Gem With Shady Trails And Local Shops
Columbus has emerged over the last few years as a sleeping beauty. With much buzz, Ohio's capital city is considered among the best places to travel, especially for families and solo women travelers. It also gets plenty of recognition for its beer and pizza, famous zoo, art scene, and film festivals. But just about 15 minutes away from downtown Columbus is the suburb of Worthington, which is seriously worth a visit. It's a place where you get a twofer: big city amenities and small-town Americana vibe.
Worthington boasts a vibrant, walkable downtown with restaurants, bars, shops, and cool happenings like the Worthington Farmers Market (with almost 100 vendors!). This market runs outdoors in the suburb's historic district from May through October, and indoors from winter until spring in The Shops at Worthington Place. For more shopping, there's the Night Market every third Thursday of the month, where shops stay open until 9 p.m. It's a festive occasion with DJs, food trucks, and a sip and stroll vibe.
When you're ready to enjoy the outdoors, head to the Olentangy River Parklands. A trail of more than 2 miles will take you along the river and those lovely sycamore trees. You can simply meander along the trail, or if you're in the mood, bike, jog, or skate along the paved path. The 100-acre parkland has playgrounds, tennis courts, soccer fields, even a river access point for canoes or kayaks, along with other amenities for a peaceful yet fun day in nature. Plus, only 15 minutes away is one of America's largest public rose gardens, so be sure to check it out.
What to do and see in Worthington
Get your steps in on the Village Green in the heart of Worthington; the spot for festivals and concerts. Who says Sunday has to be a day of rest? From June through November, Sunday Fundays are held once a month. The Worthington Partnership, along with downtown merchants, hosts a theme-based afternoon of entertainment, food, and specials in the historic district.
There's yet more fun in Worthington's downtown. Look forward to the Arts Festival in June, which showcases the work of more than 150 creatives. You'll also want to experience Picture Worthington Art Walk, an outdoor gallery where you can browse the exhibits by 15 contemporary, local artists and some historical works, from May through October. Come fall, there's the Old Worthington Market Day, the largest festival, with more than 200 artisans selling everything from ceramics and jewelry to clothing and much more. The festivities also include a farmers market, music, food, and vendors.
While Nelsonville, Ohio, has gorgeous vintage trains, so does Worthington. A trip to this suburb isn't complete without a visit to The Ohio Railway Museum, one of the nation's longest-running railway museums. On Sundays from May until December, you can take a 2-mile round trip on one of the museum's streetcars or interurbans. Be sure to explore the extensive collection of trains, with over 30 models dating as far back as 1900.
Best eats and stays in Worthington
Ohio's charming village of Buckeye Lake isn't the only place near Columbus with great food. Walk around Worthington and you'll find plenty of restaurants. For casual dining, Over the Counter restaurant belongs at the top of your list. Indulge in chicken wings, fried pickle spears, and beer pretzel bites (soft pretzels with Guinness beer cheese). In the mood to chill with good food and music? Head to Worthington Tavern on Fridays for Jazz Night. Feast on shareable plates of goodies like whipped eggplant, fire-roasted meatballs, and spinach artichoke dip. Another local favorite is The Whitney House. With its craft cocktails and comfort food — truffle and fontina cheese pierogies with braised short rib, and pan-seared walleye in Cajun butter with shrimp and andouille vegetable hash — you probably wouldn't want to leave town without sitting down at a table here.
Another great thing about Worthington is its location. In addition to being a short drive to downtown Columbus, it's 20 minutes from John Glenn Columbus International Airport. Given the proximity to downtown, you can stay in places like the Hotel LeVeque, a popular choice because it's located in the historic, Art Deco style, 1920s LeVeque Tower. However, if you want to stay in Worthington proper, you have options like Hyatt Place Columbus-Worthington and the budget-friendly Econo Lodge.