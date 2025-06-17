One Of Columbus' Most Under-The-Radar Suburbs Is A Walkable Ohio Gem With Shady Trails And Local Shops

Columbus has emerged over the last few years as a sleeping beauty. With much buzz, Ohio's capital city is considered among the best places to travel, especially for families and solo women travelers. It also gets plenty of recognition for its beer and pizza, famous zoo, art scene, and film festivals. But just about 15 minutes away from downtown Columbus is the suburb of Worthington, which is seriously worth a visit. It's a place where you get a twofer: big city amenities and small-town Americana vibe.

Worthington boasts a vibrant, walkable downtown with restaurants, bars, shops, and cool happenings like the Worthington Farmers Market (with almost 100 vendors!). This market runs outdoors in the suburb's historic district from May through October, and indoors from winter until spring in The Shops at Worthington Place. For more shopping, there's the Night Market every third Thursday of the month, where shops stay open until 9 p.m. It's a festive occasion with DJs, food trucks, and a sip and stroll vibe.

When you're ready to enjoy the outdoors, head to the Olentangy River Parklands. A trail of more than 2 miles will take you along the river and those lovely sycamore trees. You can simply meander along the trail, or if you're in the mood, bike, jog, or skate along the paved path. The 100-acre parkland has playgrounds, tennis courts, soccer fields, even a river access point for canoes or kayaks, along with other amenities for a peaceful yet fun day in nature. Plus, only 15 minutes away is one of America's largest public rose gardens, so be sure to check it out.