The Unexpected Amount Of Tourists Who Take An 'Inappropriate' Selfie With A Statue On Vacation

In some cases, statue shenanigans fuel an even wider range of outrage and make headlines. In the summer of 2024, a female tourist was caught on camera at a museum in Florence, Italy, striking salacious poses with a bronze statue of the Roman god Bacchus. The photos began to circle around news media outlets after being uploaded to a Facebook group in which angry users took to the comment section to voice their disgust at the woman's disregard for a cultural monument. Her face is unidentifiable; however, her simulated acts are clear. She bends over in front of the unclothed statue in one photo and engages him in a passionate embrace in another. Though the pictures appeared to be snapped in jest, clearly not everyone shared the woman's sense of humor, and she was threatened by authorities to be banned for life if identified.

Back in the U.S., a 26-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe got people's knickers in a twist. Erected in front of the Palm Springs Art Museum — one of the best places to visit on vacation in the breathtaking Palm Springs — the gigantic monument depicts the legendary Hollywood actress in one of her most iconic poses in which her flowing white dress billows above her knees, caught in the breeze of a subway grate. Though the playfully tawdry scene is gleaned from one of Monroe's most classic film roles, many vehemently protested the statue, calling it "blatantly sexist." Regardless of the commotion, tourists continue to line up to strike a pose between the movie star's legs, casting laughing glances upwards and playfully pointing at her crotch.