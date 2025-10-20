California's Serene State Park With Sandy Beaches And Fish-Filled Streams Is Strewn With Coastal Wildflowers

California is practically synonymous with earthquakes. It's home to two-thirds of the United States' earthquake risk, and the 800-mile-long San Andreas Fault runs along its western edge. But there are some benefits that come with the presence of a massive fracture in the Earth's crust: The fault is responsible for some of California's most dramatic natural scenery.

Take Manchester State Park, located up the coast from San Francisco at the point where the San Andreas Fault intersects with the sea. Over time, tectonic activity has shaped the park's landscapes, and today, it's a serene outdoor playground with quiet dunes, otherworldly rock formations, windswept beaches, rushing streams, and trails lined with colorful wildflowers.

Extending north from the scenic Point Arena Lighthouse, the 1,500-acre state park features 5 miles of pristine coastline. While you can cast a line in the Pacific Ocean, the best fishing in the park is at a pair of streams, Brush Creek and Alder Creek, which are known for the coho salmon and steelhead trout that pass through their waters in winter.