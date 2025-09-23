These Are The Most Stunning Stops Along The Pacific Coast Highway, According To Travelers
One of the most iconic roads in the United States, the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) winds its way along hundreds of miles of the California coast. For fans of great drives, this is one not to miss, with striking scenery and memorable stops along the way. We've pulled together the highlights of a PCH road trip using blogs like Shoot From The Trip and reviews from recent travelers.
The stops showcase a mix of natural wonders and interesting towns and villages where you can unwind. We have ordered the stops from north to south — driving south offers travelers a better view of the stunning scenery. Note that a 7-mile section of the PCH is currently closed for ongoing repairs, so while the entire route can't be done in one straight shot, all the stops below are accessible from the north or from the south.
Chandelier Drive-Thru Tree
Right by the beginning of the PCH — the fabled road's northern terminus (or start) is where Route 1 meets Highway 101 at Leggett — this giant tree actually has a tunnel through its trunk that visitors can drive, or walk, through. The photo opportunities, of course, are hard to overstate. As one might expect, the opening isn't huge, and not every vehicle can fit through the gap. But, for a fee, those that do will allow their owners to brag about the achievement.
This is a fun way to begin your PCH road trip, or just a cool thing to do, as this Google contributor notes. "I just drove through a tree. A living, breathing, 2,400-year-old skyscraper of bark and glory. And I don't mean 'next to' or 'under.' I mean full-blown: roll-down-the-windows, pray-your-mirrors-don't-snap-off kinda drive-through."
Westport-Union Landing State Beach
On the first main coastal section of the PCH, visitors will find this beautiful destination that embodies the wild coastal California that drivers come to see. "This is a wonderful spot to watch a sunset, camp, or take a walk on the beach," states a Google commenter. "Not for everyone but for people who like to be a bit less connected. On a weekday in summer it is peaceful and serene." The beach extends for 3 miles, rugged and windswept with jagged headlands and cliffs, and frothy waves rolling in.
Some visitors overnight at the three camp sites that sit atop bluffs with views of the Pacific. Undulating mountain ridges rise and fall a short distance inland, their slopes blanketed in trees. There are a few different beach sections, the largest where Howard Creek courses into the ocean. Fishermen frequent the beaches hoping to catch surf smelt and rock fish.
Point Arena Lighthouse
"Go to the lighthouse! Beautiful spot, worth a visit, definitely do the tour, go up for the view and some history," explains a traveler on Google. The lighthouse can trace its beginnings back to 1870, when the first one was built with brick, mortar, and featured pretty iron balconies. An earthquake in the area in 1906 made the structure unsafe, and it was demolished, and rebuilt in a way to safeguard it against future tremors.
That new build debuted in 1908 and rises 115 feet. Its most prized asset, perhaps, is the huge lens, which is 7 feet across, weighs almost 5,000 pounds, and is worth more than $3 million. The French-built lens, made up of hundreds of prisms, allows the lighthouse to emit 20 flashes per minute. Visitors will learn all about this on a tour, and also get to see the rugged expanses of the Mendocino coastline.
Point Reyes National Seashore
This area of wilderness sits a short distance northwest of San Francisco, and promises fine coast views and great hikes. "Fantastic way to spend a day!" mentions a Tripadvisor contributor. "Beautiful area and we saw a lot of wildlife. Coyotes, elk, whale." The last of these, whales, are a big draw for many guests, especially since they can be spotted in the waters most of the year. Gray whales tend to appear close to the coast in the winter and spring during their migration, and they are the most common visitors.
Humpback and blue whales ply the waters in the summer and fall, while orcas and minke whales might surface at any time of the year. The peninsula offers many fine vantages from which to spot the whales, including the Point Reyes Lighthouse, or points along hiking routes such as the Tomales Point Trail. Elsewhere in the reserve, expect to see craggy headlands, open plains, and mountain ridges covered in trees.
Golden Gate Bridge
Is there a more iconic bridge in the world than this one? "The pictures don't really do it justice," notes a Google commenter. "It's such a majestic looking bridge. Walking across it and getting to see the beautiful views of San Francisco is a must!" The bridge is actually part of the PCH, so drivers will experience it en route, though spending time to admire it while not behind the wheel is definitely worth doing.
There are so many interesting facts about the bridge worth mentioning. It took four years to build, officially opening in May 1937, and costing about $35 million. At that time, it was the longest bridge span in the world, and its towers supporting the cables were the tallest of their kind. The distinctive red bridge takes its name from the Golden Gate Strait, which links the Pacific to San Francisco Bay.
Half Moon Bay
This town south of San Francisco has a scattering of beaches, upscale lodging, and excellent hikes. "The Coastside trail offers incredible views that are virtually unobstructed from development," opines a Tripadvisor commenter. Officially known as the Coastal Trail, this route stretches for about 11 miles, connecting Moss Beach and Half Moon Bay. Large sections of it hug the coast and bring the rugged, windswept shore into close focus. Walkers will come across marine animals, birds, rabbits, and flora like poppies and primroses along the way.
In the heart of town, visitors can wander past historic buildings, spend time in galleries and boutiques, or grab a bite to eat. During the warmer months, Half Moon Bay has a weekend farmers' market and plenty of live music and festivals. The Half Moon Bay Wine & Jazz Festival, held each May, showcases great musicians and the bounty of local grapes.
Natural Bridges State Beach
Fabulous nature is in store at this beach. For starters, the rock archway in the shallows right by the shore is a stunning sight. Elsewhere, travelers can watch shore birds roaming the sand, whales weaving in the waters offshore, and small creatures living in the tide pools at low tide. "Best views! Gorgeous ambience and I love the rocks! You can stay here for a long time and enjoy nature!" reports a Tripadvisor commentator.
In the park's sections of scrub, travelers can find seasonal wildflowers — California is famous for its iconic wildflowers — and the area also features wetlands and a marsh. Natural Bridges is also home to Monarch Grove, where thousands of Monarch butterflies congregate in the fall and winter, flitting between the eucalyptus trees. While visiting, make a side trip nearby to one of the world's best seaside parks to see the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster. The red-and-white coaster promises great views and a thrilling ride.
Monterey
This coastal town set around a curling bay provides plenty of options to keep visitors entertained. Monterey has some pretty notable buildings, including the state's first public library, and the first printing press in California, one that was used to print "The California" newspaper. This is also where to find one of America's best aquariums, one that was the inspiration for much of the Disney movie "Finding Dory."
"Such a cool aquarium. Pretty good variety and size," explains a reviewer on Google. "Otters, penguins, puffins and many more! We really enjoyed walking around and looking. It took us nearly 3 hours. It's beautiful right on the water, great sight-seeing." Visitors will also be able to see sharks, jellyfish rising and falling in giant tanks, and much more. The Monterey Bay Aquarium features more than 200 different exhibits, and about 80,000 animals and plants throughout its site.
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Followers of U.S. political discourse might recognize the name of this overlooked California town for its most famous mayor. From 1986 to 1988, the actor Clint Eastwood was mayor of this town of a few thousand residents, and he left a lasting legacy with some of his policies, including the construction of a new public library. The hamlet, a short drive from Monterey, has an idyllic feel to it. The town has old-style wood-clad buildings, intimate restaurants, galleries galore, and a pretty beach.
Carmel-by-the-Sea is also the launching point for trips to Point Lobos State Natural Reserve. The rugged park has rocky headlands, secluded coves, and grand open expanses. The waters are also full of marine life, from seals and whales to seabirds. "What a fantastic park! Wish I lived closer. There were seals and pups, bunnies, deer, birds and more. It was a cloudy day but still absolutely gorgeous," notes a Tripadvisor commentator.
Calla Lily Valley
This is a seasonal spot not to be missed, especially for fans of grand displays of blooms. As the blog A Passion And A Passport explains, it is a sight that looks like a dream. "Thousands upon thousands of tall white calla lilies. That cool California breeze. A leisurely walk down to the valley. This is Calla Lily Valley in Big Sur, California! It's basically an annual oasis come to life!" For travelers who want the ultimate Instagram shot, the valley in spring is sure to get their feed buzzing.
The destination is about 11 miles south of Carmel-by-the-Sea, along a trail near Garrapata Beach. Ideally, travelers will want to visit during February and March, when the lilies are at their most resplendent. The lilies sit in a bowl of land, and beyond them the slopes open up to views of the wild blue Pacific.
Bixby Bridge
Here is another shot that will have friends and family gushing in awe. This is another iconic California bridge, one that has featured in advertisements and tourism collateral for decades. Bixby Bridge straddles the deep yawn of a canyon, connecting two towering, jagged cliffs about 4 miles south of Calla Lily Valley. While there is no official parking near the bridge, which was built in 1932, there are turnouts and places to stop so that drivers can get that perfect shot.
Sunsets are especially attractive there, with the fading sun casting a glow on the span. "Stopping at Bixby Bridge Vista Point was a highlight of our trip!" exclaims a Tripadvisor contributor. "The towering bridge against the backdrop of dramatic cliffs and the endless Pacific was a sight to behold. We marveled at the engineering and took in the stunning views as a family."
Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park
This park has a name that honors Julia Pfeiffer Burns, a local rancher who was a dominant presence in Big Sur in the early 1900s. Within it, travelers will find picturesque coastal headlands that meld inwards to 3,000-foot-high forested ridges, and a waterfall that plummets into a beach, terrain that wows this Tripadvisor commenter. "This place is absolutely breathtaking! The views are incredible, the scenery is gorgeous, and the trails are super easy to enjoy. You'll usually see plenty of tourists along the main paths snapping photos — which makes sense, the whole area is stunning!"
Visitors will come across grand redwood trees, stately tan oak, and a wild backcountry crisscrossed by hiking trails. An underwater preserve offshore is also part of the park, and is where sea lions and otters roam. McWay Falls, an 80-foot drop over a sheer granite cliff, is one of the most scenic spots, but it is currently off-limits.
Salmon Creek Falls
You will need to approach this stop from the south, as the section of the PCH between Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and the falls is closed for repair following erosion at Regent's Slide. Despite the inconvenience of such a detour, a hike to Salmon Falls is well worth it for the chance to see what one Google reviewer calls, "one of the most beautiful waterfalls that I have seen."
The 120-foot waterfall is a short walk from the PCH, but once at its spraying waters, visitors will feel like they are far removed from the popular route. While there, also make the trip to Ragged Point, a short drive away, for striking coastal views. One Tripadvisor contributor was amazed by the vista at Ragged Point. "Scary, awesome, beautiful place! I am glad we stopped here. Being from Michigan, I don't get a chance to see this type of natural wonder."
Piedras Blancas State Marine Reserve
If you like the idea of seeing hundreds of seals basking on the shore, then stop by this reserve. The blog Flying Dawn Marie is enthusiastic about this destination. "Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast, a nature photographer, a curious traveler, or simply in search of a new weekend adventure, this rookery offers a front-row seat to nature at its most raw and fascinating."
About 6 miles of sand extend along the coast at the reserve, and it is there that northern elephant seals come to mate, have offspring, and just generally hang out. Just offshore, a protected marine area also allows the seals to thrive without bother. These areas, totaling about 20 square miles, combine beach, rugged coastline, reefs, and grassy seabeds. The reserve takes its name from the chunky white rocks in the sea nearby.
La Purisima Mission Historic State Park
"The history is detailed in the writings and the nearby museum. It's like walking back in time," says a Tripadvisor commenter. "It's very beautiful and wonderful." Travelers can take a guided tour to learn all about the history of this mission and its uniformly picturesque grounds. Visits are best made on what is known as Demonstration Days.
On those select dates, special programming allows guests to recreate life back in the days when the mission was functioning. Expect to encounter events such as blacksmithing, candle making, corn grinding, and other activities that the Chumash people, the original inhabitants of the land, carried out. At its peak, the mission, which was home to 2,000 Chumash and Spanish settlers, and livestock included more than 20,000 sheep and cattle.
Point Dume State Beach
For something a little out of the ordinary, time your visit to this slice of nature as the sunlight wanes, as this Tripadvisor contributor does. "We like to visit Point Dume at sunset to catch the Green Flash. Doesn't always happen, but it's a treat when it does. Great viewing beach, a nice big stretch." At this secluded beach with breathtaking views, travelers will find stretches of sand bookended by towering cliffs. There are headlands, deep coves cupped by rocky hills, and large areas of beachfront.
During the annual migration season, from December to April, California gray whales wind their way through the waters just offshore. By the state beach, visitors will find Point Dume Nature Preserve, where sand deposits have created a fascinating dune bluff. From trails around this preserve, travelers will enjoy views of the Santa Monica Mountains, and, on a cloudless day, Catalina Island in the distance.
Venice
There is always something going on in this quirky, kitschy, eclectic Los Angeles neighborhood. For starters, travelers should hit the incomparable Venice Beach, one of the most filmed beaches in the world. It has 3 miles of coast and more than 200 acres of beach, attracting not only sun seekers but also plenty of interesting characters. Walk around and you will come across Muscle Beach (Arnold Schwarzenegger famously worked out there), volleyball courts, an area where people shimmy and dance on roller skates, and much more.
Inland, Venice offers some urban planning that is a throwback to yesteryear. Known as Venice Walk Streets, these small alleys between houses offer a window onto some of the most expensive real estate in the country. But these pricey homes don't dampen the simple allure of these streets, as the blog Ellie and Co. explains. "It's fun to stroll past quietly and sneak a peak into the beautifully landscaped gardens, choosing your favourites and imagining what it would be like to live in one."
Laguna Beach
The quintessential SoCal beach town, which sits not far from the southern terminus of the PCH, is like a dream come to life. Laguna Beach mixes the traditional surf vibes found in spots along Southern California's coast with artistic sensibilities. The town has 7 miles of coast, and inland, a fine assortment of canyons, trails, and wilderness. One of the most amazing sights is near an area known as Victoria Beach. At the northern end of the beach, past the sand and a rocky area, visitors will find a bizarre-looking tower.
The structure, with a bottom clad in rocks and pebbles, almost looks like a giant chimney, but one with windows and a conical top. Gaze at this oddity, and you can almost imagine that it was built in the medieval era, and served as a prison to a love-struck princess or a notorious pirate. "Victoria Tower at beach in Laguna Beach was a hidden gem, not to be missed!" opines a Google commenter.
Methodology
The storied PCH has no shortage of sights to see, most obviously the roadway itself. But beyond the tarmac, there is also so much to draw any visitor. To find the stops along the way not to miss, we looked at blogs such as Shoot From The Trip and California Through My Lens. We made sure to supply stops all along the length of the PCH, from north to south. We also endeavored to showcase a variety of the types of attractions worth seeing, from scenic natural wonders to buzzy beach hangouts to engineering marvels. Supporting our choices is testimony from real travelers who have visited each of the sites chosen.