These Are The Most Stunning Stops Along The Pacific Coast Highway, According To Travelers

One of the most iconic roads in the United States, the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) winds its way along hundreds of miles of the California coast. For fans of great drives, this is one not to miss, with striking scenery and memorable stops along the way. We've pulled together the highlights of a PCH road trip using blogs like Shoot From The Trip and reviews from recent travelers.

The stops showcase a mix of natural wonders and interesting towns and villages where you can unwind. We have ordered the stops from north to south — driving south offers travelers a better view of the stunning scenery. Note that a 7-mile section of the PCH is currently closed for ongoing repairs, so while the entire route can't be done in one straight shot, all the stops below are accessible from the north or from the south.