Just Outside Augusta Lies Georgia's Charming Suburb Offering Diverse Shops And Classic Southern Flair
Located in Columbia County, just outside Augusta, Martinez, Georgia, is a small suburb where the Augusta Canal originates. Built in 1845, the Augusta Canal was constructed to harness the power of the Savannah River. At the canal head gates, water from the river is diverted into the canal, where it then flows down to Augusta, powering hydroelectric plants along the way and providing drinking water to the city.
Situated minutes from the border of South Carolina, visitors to Martinez might be making a day trip from Augusta or including it on a road trip from Atlanta. If the latter is the case for you, be sure to stop in Rutledge, a city that is rich in Southern charm and surrounded by scenic trails. Forty minutes south of Martinez, there's also another charming small town, Waynesboro, that has a lively downtown with antique shops and restaurants.
While many golf aficionados head to Augusta to play golf (although realistically, most play the Augusta National from home), Martinez is an extension of Augusta. The closest regional airport is in Augusta (AGS), only 20 minutes away, but for more flight options, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is a better bet, despite being nearly a 2-hour drive away.
Explore Savannah Rapids Park and the Augusta Canal
For 150 years, Savannah Rapids Park has been an iconic destination for residents and visitors to Martinez. A sprawling 33-acre park, Savannah Rapids Park is a tranquil destination that can be explored and enjoyed over several days. The Augusta Canal Trail begins in the park and ends in the heart of Augusta. Along the length of the 13-mile canal, there are several picturesque trails that are wide, flat, and perfect for runners, hikers, and cyclists. Trail rule number one is to not feed the alligators (or other wildlife), and beyond that, to respect the flora and fauna.
The Lockkeeper's Cottage is a charming building within the park that dates back to 1890, when it was the home of the park's original lockkeeper. The red-roofed cottage overlooks the canal and river, now serving as the visitor center with information about the park, the local area, and the state of Georgia in general. Visitors can gather info and sit on the veranda and enjoy the canal views while planning their next stop.
The Historic Canal Headgates Buildings also date back to the 1880s and have been thoughtfully restored and converted into stunning venues for modern-day events like weddings and private parties. Also popular are the Mill House and tree-lined picnic pavilions, which offer shade and grills for picnic days on the canal. The Bicycle Peddler is located nearby, and here, you can rent bikes for a ride on the towpath that follows the canal. Kayaks are also available for rent from the Savannah Rapids Kayak Rental website.
Where to eat, shop, and play in Martinez
There is an eclectic mix of restaurants in Martinez, where you can try everything from classic Southern fare to Indian, Japanese, Thai, and Mexican dishes. Willie Jewel's Old School BBQ is a local favorite for Southern dishes. At Willie Jewel's, they say the food is lovingly smoked for hours, but served in minutes. Looking for dessert after? Pop into Kettle Creek Creamery for small-batch ice cream, sorbet, and gelato, made fresh daily.
As for shopping, there's a wide range of shops, from quirky to essential. Country Barn Quilt Co. is a Veteran-owned and operated one-stop shop for quilting. You can buy fabric or materials, or take classes to learn and perfect quilting skills. If you're in the market for a new birdhouse, Wild Birds Unlimited is the place to go. Garden City Hydroponics Organics might not be the kind of place for a vacation souvenir, but you might pick up some tips or goods to help you on your own home gardening journey. For outdoor accessories and clothing, head to Escape Outdoors. Lazar's Trailers and Antiques and Romantic Farmhouse Antiques will guarantee a one-of-a-kind memento.
Are arts and crafts more your thing? At Art & Soul Augusta, you can drop in for painting lessons or painting parties. At 4P Studios, they offer pottery workshops, both on the wheel or sculpting and hand building. Both are great options if the weather is too hot or rainy to enjoy any outdoor activities — plus you'll get to bring home a memory of your trip.