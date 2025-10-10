Just Outside Augusta Lies Georgia's Charming Suburb Offering Diverse Shops And Classic Southern Flair

Located in Columbia County, just outside Augusta, Martinez, Georgia, is a small suburb where the Augusta Canal originates. Built in 1845, the Augusta Canal was constructed to harness the power of the Savannah River. At the canal head gates, water from the river is diverted into the canal, where it then flows down to Augusta, powering hydroelectric plants along the way and providing drinking water to the city.

Situated minutes from the border of South Carolina, visitors to Martinez might be making a day trip from Augusta or including it on a road trip from Atlanta. If the latter is the case for you, be sure to stop in Rutledge, a city that is rich in Southern charm and surrounded by scenic trails. Forty minutes south of Martinez, there's also another charming small town, Waynesboro, that has a lively downtown with antique shops and restaurants.

While many golf aficionados head to Augusta to play golf (although realistically, most play the Augusta National from home), Martinez is an extension of Augusta. The closest regional airport is in Augusta (AGS), only 20 minutes away, but for more flight options, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is a better bet, despite being nearly a 2-hour drive away.