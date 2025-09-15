Between Atlanta And Augusta Is A Georgia City Rich In Southern Charm And Surrounded By Scenic Trails

Hugged by a ring of evergreen woods, the small city of Rutledge is one of Georgia's "Circle Cities" (also known as "Circle Towns"). This special moniker reflects the fact that the town was built in a sphere-like shape, which is a special kind of town planning that is popular across the South. Seen from above, it doesn't look like much is going on in this tiny townscape that fewer than 900 people call home. But look closer, and you'll see that Rutledge has preserved many unique characteristics of its railway origins, one of which is a quirky restaurant located inside a 20th-century caboose.

In fact, this small Georgia city is the gateway to the state's second-largest state park, going by the peculiar name of Hard Labor Creek State Park. With a name like that, you'd be forgiven for thinking there isn't much fun and relaxation waiting on the other side, but you'll be surprised to learn this is one of the top scenic trails in the Peach State. Hard Labor Creek has a stunning swimmable lakeside, comfy camping areas, and 24 miles of trails ranging from easy to adrenaline-filled.

Located between Atlanta and Augusta, Rutledge is within easy reach of both. Downtown Atlanta is about 50 miles away, and it has the big perk of being serviced by the world's busiest airport, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International. If you're coming from Augusta, you're facing up to double the distance, but you can make a brief stop in Madison, an underrated gem and one of the most picturesque towns in the U.S.