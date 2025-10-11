This Secluded Florida State Park On The Gulf Coast Has Pristine Beaches, Kayak Tours, And Majestic Manatees

When it comes to Florida vacation spots, most people assume the best options are big cities with white sand beaches and world-class amenities and attractions. Cities like Orlando, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Miami are all top-tier destinations for travelers, but they can also be crowded and expensive. One way to get the best that Florida has to offer, but with a more laid-back vibe, is to visit its incredible state parks. For example, one of Florida's most underrated state parks is an outdoor paradise to hike, canoe, and camp. If you find yourself on the Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Gulf of America) side of the Sunshine State, be sure to check out Lover's Key State Park.

Situated near the uncrowded neighborhood of Barefoot Beach, Lover's Key is a fantastic place to relax and unwind. Because the park is part of a series of barrier islands, it feels remote and secluded, but it's still close to major cities like Fort Myers and Naples.

Best of all, there's far more to do and see here than just white sand beaches and palm trees, although there are plenty of those to enjoy. Lover's Key is one of the best spots to witness the majestic manatee in its natural habitat, especially if you hit the water in a kayak. So, let's break down why Lover's Key State Park should be at the top of your Florida travel list.