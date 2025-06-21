One Of Florida's Undeveloped Barrier Islands Is This Uncrowded Neighborhood With A Serene White Sand Beach
Known as the fishing and boating capital of the world, and home to the Theme Park Capital of the World, Florida is also infamous for its warm, sunny climate and miles of welcoming, immaculate beaches. One of a handful of coastal communities tucked between the blissful beachside cities of Fort Myers and Naples, and located along a historic stretch of highway known as the Tamiami Trail, lies serene Bonita Springs. As its name implies, this beautiful escape boasts pristine, uncrowded public parks and beaches, diverse flora and fauna, and a charming, small-town feel that offers locals and visitors a multitude of reasons to play and stay. Located just about a 25-minute drive from Southwest Florida International Airport, depending on traffic, Bonita Springs plays host to several art galleries, diverse restaurants, and an abundance of recreational activities.
Outdoor enthusiasts can glide through the city's bays, beaches, and nearby islands on standup paddle boards or in clear kayaks and canoes on specialty tours. Animal lovers can venture into the open ocean to enjoy one of many dolphin and manatee sightseeing tours. Multiple Farmers Markets and The Flamingo Island Flea Market offer plenty of local tastes and treasures. Baseball fans can even participate in unique experiences, like taking in the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins' Spring Training activities in nearby Fort Myers. Also home to several beaches, including Little Hickory Beach Park and Dog Beach Park, Bonita Springs marks the entrance to the serene white sands of Barefoot Beach and its namesake nature preserve.
What to do and expect at Barefoot Beach
Less than 4 miles from the city's center, this barrier island is a dream port of call for anyone seeking to escape the crowds and chaos that come standard with many of South Florida's beach destinations, like Miami and its artsy neighborhoods, trendy beaches, and thriving nightlife. Known for its multi-million-dollar homes and secluded neighborhoods, this quiet community and its picture-perfect beaches remain relatively unknown to many.
The north end of Barefoot Beach offers pristine waters and uncrowded beaches, perfect for a day of sunbathing, shelling, and playing in the sand. Roughly 2 miles south along the shoreline, and accessible via car, non-motorized boat, or on foot, the end of the beach serves as an established nature preserve and rehabilitation sanctuary. Here, visitors can learn about and observe the sanctuary's diverse animal and plant populations, wander through its nature trails, and participate in varied outdoor activities.
Canoeing and kayaking are allowed in specific areas along the Barefoot Beach Preserve waterfront, with guided canoe tours through the dense mangroves and tidal creeks operating January through April. Barefoot Beach Preserve also acts as a natural habitat for Gopher Tortoises, sea turtles, and multiple species of birds. Their presence, in combination with the varied vegetation and topography, makes the area in and around the preserve's boundaries an active breeding ground for many land and marine species. Because of this, standing and exiting canoes and kayaks aren't allowed in certain areas. Additionally, because of its protected status and sometimes shallow depths, the sanctuary is not accessible to motorboats.
Hurricane Ian's continued impact on Barefoot Beach
In 2022, Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc across much of Florida's delicate Gulf Coast, causing extensive beach erosion, structural damage, and widespread debris throughout the region. This resulted in the public closure of Barefoot Beach for over a year while cleanup efforts were exhausted and repairs were made. Barefoot Beach Preserve also reopened to the public, but is undergoing continued repairs to some of its man-made structures and amenities.
Made up of 342 acres of swampy mangroves, rolling sand dunes, and unique nature trails, Barefoot Beach Preserve is home to a Nature Center, Learning Center, butterfly and cactus gardens, and the "Gopher Tortoise Hotel," some of which are still closed due to the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. In addition to visiting the sanctuary and paddling through its lush vegetation or walking its many trails, conservation enthusiasts can also join Friends of Barefoot Beach Preserve. Started in 1990, the organization plays an active role in ongoing efforts to rebuild, preserve, and protect this important and diverse ecosystem.
Whether you spend a few hours or an entire weekend enjoying the preserve's natural beauty and recreational activities, Barefoot Beach offers a serene start to your South Florida escape. When you're ready for a change of pace, head 14 miles south along the Paradise Coast to Naples. The seaside city's ritzy downtown, high-end shops, and chic eateries provide the perfect counterpoint to round out your Gulf Coast adventure.