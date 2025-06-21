One Of Florida's Undeveloped Barrier Islands Is This Uncrowded Neighborhood With A Serene White Sand Beach

Less than 4 miles from the city's center, this barrier island is a dream port of call for anyone seeking to escape the crowds and chaos that come standard with many of South Florida's beach destinations, like Miami and its artsy neighborhoods, trendy beaches, and thriving nightlife. Known for its multi-million-dollar homes and secluded neighborhoods, this quiet community and its picture-perfect beaches remain relatively unknown to many.

The north end of Barefoot Beach offers pristine waters and uncrowded beaches, perfect for a day of sunbathing, shelling, and playing in the sand. Roughly 2 miles south along the shoreline, and accessible via car, non-motorized boat, or on foot, the end of the beach serves as an established nature preserve and rehabilitation sanctuary. Here, visitors can learn about and observe the sanctuary's diverse animal and plant populations, wander through its nature trails, and participate in varied outdoor activities.

Canoeing and kayaking are allowed in specific areas along the Barefoot Beach Preserve waterfront, with guided canoe tours through the dense mangroves and tidal creeks operating January through April. Barefoot Beach Preserve also acts as a natural habitat for Gopher Tortoises, sea turtles, and multiple species of birds. Their presence, in combination with the varied vegetation and topography, makes the area in and around the preserve's boundaries an active breeding ground for many land and marine species. Because of this, standing and exiting canoes and kayaks aren't allowed in certain areas. Additionally, because of its protected status and sometimes shallow depths, the sanctuary is not accessible to motorboats.