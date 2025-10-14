The 'Seafood Capital Of Australia' Is A Coastal City Offering Affordable Living And Locally Caught Bites
In a country as vast as Australia, it can be hard to know where to go — you can discover the best beaches in Australia or explore the top islands and coastal vacations in the Land Down Under. Head to the state of South Australia and you'll find a vibrant city on the coast with tasty seafood and plenty of scenic views: Port Lincoln. Known as the Seafood Capital of Australia, this is one destination where you should arrive hungry.
Port Lincoln is located on the southern tip of the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. The town itself is on Boston Bay, which is the largest natural harbor in the country. Stateliner buses travel all across South Australia, offering inter-city transport connections, but there are very limited public transport options in town, so it's best to have your own car to explore here.
Port Lincoln Airport is the busiest regional airport in South Australia, operating several daily flights to Adelaide, and is about a 10-minute drive from town. However, the closest major international airport is Adelaide International Airport, which is about a seven-hour drive from Port Lincoln.
Discover local life in Port Lincoln
Port Lincoln is a top retirement destination, due in part to its affordable living. Median house prices here are approximately $500,000 AUD, which converts to around$329,600 USD. This is a considerably lower cost than houses in big cities like Sydney and Melbourne, where the average house prices are $1.7 million AUD ($1.12 million USD) and $1.06 million AUD ($699,000 USD), respectively. It's also an affordable getaway if you're just planning to visit.
You can't miss the opportunity to feast on world-class seafood in Port Lincoln. Del Giorno's Cafe is a must for seasonal and local seafood, operating a relaxed bistro service during the daytime and a restaurant in the evenings, though be sure to book in advance. Head to Fresh Fish Place to explore the city's seafood marketplace; dine on fish and chips or take a seafood factory tour for a glimpse behind the scenes. For boutique dining, fresh produce, and exceptional local seafood, try Fumo 28 Oyster Bay & Seafood.
If you're after more seafood experiences, book a tour at Coffin Bay Oyster Farm, where you'll wade out into the water and taste the freshest oysters imaginable. Calypso Star Charters also offer a seafood bay cruise, a must for seafood fans visiting Port Lincoln.
Explore the coastal delights of Port Lincoln
There are plenty of outdoor attractions around Port Lincoln to keep you busy. Walk the Parnkalla Trail, the 11-kilometer (6.8-mile) stretch between Axel Stenross Maritime Museum and Billy Lights Point takes you along some of the best attractions in town, like the Town Jetty and Statue Precinct. Go for a swim and a snorkel at Shelley Beach, or book a sea lion experience where you can see and interact with the cute animals. Drive up to Winters Hill Lookout for a beautiful view over the city.
Just outside of the city of Port Lincoln are two spectacular national parks: Lincoln National Park and Coffin Bay National Park. In Lincoln National Park, be sure to visit Sleaford Bay, and hike to Wanna Lookout for panoramic views over the area.
Don't miss the stunning Almonta Beach in Coffin Bay National Park, with its long stretch of pristine white sand,unlike some of the other beaches in the national park, Almonta Beach is accessible by 2WD vehicle. Finally, you can see more unique natural attractions in South Australia by visiting the desolate Lake Eyre in Kati Thanda–Lake Eyre National Park.