The 'Seafood Capital Of Australia' Is A Coastal City Offering Affordable Living And Locally Caught Bites

In a country as vast as Australia, it can be hard to know where to go — you can discover the best beaches in Australia or explore the top islands and coastal vacations in the Land Down Under. Head to the state of South Australia and you'll find a vibrant city on the coast with tasty seafood and plenty of scenic views: Port Lincoln. Known as the Seafood Capital of Australia, this is one destination where you should arrive hungry.

Port Lincoln is located on the southern tip of the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. The town itself is on Boston Bay, which is the largest natural harbor in the country. Stateliner buses travel all across South Australia, offering inter-city transport connections, but there are very limited public transport options in town, so it's best to have your own car to explore here.

Port Lincoln Airport is the busiest regional airport in South Australia, operating several daily flights to Adelaide, and is about a 10-minute drive from town. However, the closest major international airport is Adelaide International Airport, which is about a seven-hour drive from Port Lincoln.