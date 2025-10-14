Santa Rosa's Dazzling Recreation Lake Just Off Route 66 Is A Secret New Mexico Spot With Beachy Fun

After paying a $10 parking fee, water fun awaits at Lake Park. While it's open year-round, lifeguards are on duty from Memorial Day to Labor Day and most activities are limited to these summer months. Grab one of the provided lifejackets if need be, and wade directly into the water from the sandy shore. You can float and swim as long as you like, or at least until the park closes at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at 6 p.m. on the weekends. Alternatively, rent one of the paddle boats, pedal boats, or canoes for a trip around the 4-mile-by-3-mile lake.

The lake's most colorful (literally and figuratively) attraction is the blue, green, and yellow inflatable obstacle course floating in its center. The course is built as a race to see who is fastest at climbing, bouncing, and sliding. You can do as many rounds as you can at $15, and even if you don't come in first, it's all about the thrill of the race anyhow. The area also includes monkey bars, a bouncy house, and a separate slide (not the smaller one that's part of the race).

Outside of the lake's water recreation, it's a nice place to chill. Bring a packed lunch and head for one of the shaded areas to enjoy a picnic with friends or family. It may get crowded during peak months from mid-morning to noon, so keep that in mind in case you want to grab a good spot. There's no fee to enter if you are just coming to swim. If you're making a beeline for the water park, you have to know how to swim and be taller than 48 inches.