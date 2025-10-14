Santa Rosa's Dazzling Recreation Lake Just Off Route 66 Is A Secret New Mexico Spot With Beachy Fun
From stories of daring outlaws to neon-lit eateries to iconic American cities, Route 66, a.k.a. "The Mother Road," has lived in the American cultural zeitgeist for nearly a century. It's one of the most stunning roads for a U.S. road trip, and delivers on its reputation when it comes to fun, playful roadside attractions. Outdoor wonders like the Grand Canyon and the Painted Desert are also not to be missed. The route isn't home to just kitchy businesses, rocks, and deserts, though. Park Lake is just one turn off the route, and draws visitors in with its dazzling sandy beach and aquatic recreation.
Appearing like a welcome oasis in an otherwise arid stretch of northeastern New Mexico, Park Lake resides on the eastern edge of the small town of Santa Rosa. As a wonderful place to splash around for both kids and adults, it's got it all. You can swim and boat there, and take a turn on the inflatable obstacle course. Locals call the course "the waterpark," and although it isn't a water park per se, the course is still chock-full of climby, slidey, and bouncy thrills. Park Lake is also known for being next door to the famous Blue Hole, a Caribbean-colored swimming hole for snorkeling and diving.
Dive in for a day of water fun at Lake Park
After paying a $10 parking fee, water fun awaits at Lake Park. While it's open year-round, lifeguards are on duty from Memorial Day to Labor Day and most activities are limited to these summer months. Grab one of the provided lifejackets if need be, and wade directly into the water from the sandy shore. You can float and swim as long as you like, or at least until the park closes at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at 6 p.m. on the weekends. Alternatively, rent one of the paddle boats, pedal boats, or canoes for a trip around the 4-mile-by-3-mile lake.
The lake's most colorful (literally and figuratively) attraction is the blue, green, and yellow inflatable obstacle course floating in its center. The course is built as a race to see who is fastest at climbing, bouncing, and sliding. You can do as many rounds as you can at $15, and even if you don't come in first, it's all about the thrill of the race anyhow. The area also includes monkey bars, a bouncy house, and a separate slide (not the smaller one that's part of the race).
Outside of the lake's water recreation, it's a nice place to chill. Bring a packed lunch and head for one of the shaded areas to enjoy a picnic with friends or family. It may get crowded during peak months from mid-morning to noon, so keep that in mind in case you want to grab a good spot. There's no fee to enter if you are just coming to swim. If you're making a beeline for the water park, you have to know how to swim and be taller than 48 inches.
Have more water fun near Park Lake
For more swimming holes in Santa Rosa, head to the other spots that are all part of the same family of sinkholes just up the road from Park Lake. Hidden Lake is another "iykyk" cherished spot to swim, which is loved by locals. Twin Lake is next door to Hidden Lake and has been described as "beautiful" with no other explanation necessary. Perch Lake is much smaller and seems to do just that, as it's perched just south of Twin Lake. All are clustered in the same area and are around a 5-minute drive from Park Lake.
Although it lacks an inflatable water park, a day of aquatic adventures also awaits at Santa Rosa Lake State Park, which is a 15-minute drive north of town. The state park is home to a much bigger lake, and at 26 square miles, is a veritable water wonderland for those who want to swim, sail, kayak, waterski, fish, and more. Camping, birding, and horseback riding are also possible there, and you'll have your pick of 5.5 miles of trails.
You can sample New Mexico's local flavor at this vibrant Route 66 neighborhood in Albuquerque, but it would be remiss not to try some of the eateries near Park Lake. Joseph's Bar and Grill is right on the route and is a short 3-minte drive from the lake. Region-specific burger names like Route 66 and The Americana feature on the menu, and patrons also happily gobble orders like chicken chalupas, pizza, and root beer. La Villa Iconic Burgers & Boba is also under a 5-minute drive from Park Lake on Route 66. Head there for classic roadside diner combos like cheeseburgers, Cokes, and fries.