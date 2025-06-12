This Vibrant Route 66 Neighborhood Combines Historic Neon, Local Flavor, And Walkable Charm
Route 66, known as "The Mother Road," is one of America's most legendary road-tripping highways, spanning eight states. Along the way, it passes through big cities, such as Tulsa, which is known for its legendary Admiral Twin Drive-in theater, and sleepy towns like Tucumcari, Texas, a nostalgic and eclectic pit stop bursting with vintage hotels and classic diners. In New Mexico, 535 miles of Route 66 run through the state, including Central Avenue in Nob Hill. This mile-long stretch of the historic route begins and ends beneath luminous neon arches that welcome drivers to the vibrant neighborhood in Albuquerque.
East of the University of New Mexico, the district offers unique shopping experiences and fantastic dining options in a walkable, charming historic area adorned with neon signs. Nob Hill is 2.8 miles from Albuquerque International Airport, less than a 10-minute drive. Alternatively, you can utilize the city's bus system, ABQ Ride. The #16 bus takes about 40 minutes, including walking time, to get from the airport to Nob Hill. Nob Hill is great to explore on foot, but be aware that sidewalks are missing or obstructed in some areas.
The best time to visit Nob Hill is around Albuquerque's "magical season," between September and November. The nearby Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Fiesta, America's most photographed event, is held for nine days in early October. Another fun festival is the Día de los Muertos, which takes place in the nearby Old Town in early November.
Stroll and eat your way through the living history of Nob Hill
Nob Hill is one of Albuquerque's first suburbs, developed by entrepreneur D.K. B. Sellers around the 1920s. It was 80% developed by the time of World War II. As a result, the architecture is reflective of the time period and unique to the region. Most of the houses are built in the Spanish, Mission, Pueblo, and Territorial Revival styles. Although the private homes are not open to the public for tours, you can see them on a leisurely stroll or drive through the neighborhood.
The commercial buildings are most commonly characterized by the Art Moderne architecture style (also known as Streamline Moderne), popular in the 1930s, which features plain, horizontal structures with curved forms, rounded corners, and flat roofs. The former eight-stool diner, now the Triangle Park Police Substation, is an example of this architectural style.
Many of the structures along Route 66 have been preserved and repurposed to house businesses. 66 Diner was once a gas and service station turned classic diner offering retro eats like burgers, milkshakes, and other roadside favorites. Little Bear Coffee and Wine Bar is housed in a former garage with the original DISCO sign – the name of the previous owner who owned the service station. In addition to the typical coffee, tea, and pastries, they serve special seasonal drinks. You can also enjoy a glass of vino from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The two-story Pueblo Revival building, the Monte Vista Fire Station completed in 1936, has been repurposed as a restaurant. Head there on a Wednesday night for the burger special and a live blues band. Arrive early, as seating is limited.
Soak up the culture in Nob Hill
Guild Cinema is Albuquerque's oldest theater, having shown eclectic films since 1966. It's a great spot to see arthouse and vintage films, as well as themed screenings. If you're an art lover, be sure to check out the massive murals throughout the district, such as the Nob Hill is 100 Celebration Campaign outside of Moxi Hair Studio. The district is also renowned for its art galleries, which are considered among the finest in New Mexico. Check out an exhibition from Remarque Print Workshop and bring home a print made by a local artist.
On your way to sample Nob Hill's nightlife, be sure to check out the super Instagram-worthy neons that light up Central Avenue. Although the Hiland Theater closed in 1995, its original, vertical Art Deco-style sign remains one of the most iconic. Also, swing by the Lobo Theater to see its bold sign. Lobo (Spanish for wolf) is the University of New Mexico's sports mascot. The theater has since become an event space, but its sign still dominates Nob Hill's streetscape.
Sample Nob Hill's nightlife at Happy Accidents, named the best new cocktail bar in the country in 2022. For more delicious cocktails and live music, check out Gather Nob Hill. Teddy Rose's is a prohibition-era-themed bar that serves stylishly classic drinks and elevated American cuisine.
After exploring all Nob Hill has to offer, head over to the rest of Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America. On your way out of town, channel Elvis by making a pit stop at Nine Mile Hill, where the King of Rock 'n' Roll parked his pink Cadillac to gaze down at Albuquerque's city lights on his way from Los Angeles to his home in Graceland, Tennessee.