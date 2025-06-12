This Vibrant Route 66 Neighborhood Combines Historic Neon, Local Flavor, And Walkable Charm

Route 66, known as "The Mother Road," is one of America's most legendary road-tripping highways, spanning eight states. Along the way, it passes through big cities, such as Tulsa, which is known for its legendary Admiral Twin Drive-in theater, and sleepy towns like Tucumcari, Texas, a nostalgic and eclectic pit stop bursting with vintage hotels and classic diners. In New Mexico, 535 miles of Route 66 run through the state, including Central Avenue in Nob Hill. This mile-long stretch of the historic route begins and ends beneath luminous neon arches that welcome drivers to the vibrant neighborhood in Albuquerque.

East of the University of New Mexico, the district offers unique shopping experiences and fantastic dining options in a walkable, charming historic area adorned with neon signs. Nob Hill is 2.8 miles from Albuquerque International Airport, less than a 10-minute drive. Alternatively, you can utilize the city's bus system, ABQ Ride. The #16 bus takes about 40 minutes, including walking time, to get from the airport to Nob Hill. Nob Hill is great to explore on foot, but be aware that sidewalks are missing or obstructed in some areas.

The best time to visit Nob Hill is around Albuquerque's "magical season," between September and November. The nearby Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Fiesta, America's most photographed event, is held for nine days in early October. Another fun festival is the Día de los Muertos, which takes place in the nearby Old Town in early November.