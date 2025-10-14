Chicago's Charming Suburb Is A Lively Midwest Getaway With Pristine Parks, Diverse Dining, And A Local Winery

The train pulls into 143rd Street Station one Thursday afternoon, and you step off the platform feeling like you just discovered the city's most guarded secret. There's a moment every Chicago visitor experiences when they realize the most enchanting discoveries happen in places nobody told them to look. Maybe it's stumbling across a wooden alley in Gold Coast — one of Chicago's best neighborhoods for high-end shopping — or learning the unspoken rules everyone just expects you to follow. Sometimes it's the spontaneous decision to take the road less traveled and head south instead of north, trading crowded sidewalks for the rolling prairie of Orland Park.

The Metra Southwest Service deposits commuters into this suburb multiple times daily, connecting from Chicago's Union Station in under an hour. You venture forth expecting suburban sprawl and chain restaurants, but instead you find a community that has assembled its own version of urban sophistication, complete with a local winery collecting awards (hundreds of them, from regional to international), festivals that rival anything downtown, and a green stretch of hundreds of acres where rare birds nest. It's close enough to both airports — 25 minutes from Midway Airport and 45 minutes from O'Hare — that you could theoretically catch a morning flight and still make it back for dinner at one of the Italian or Japanese restaurants that dot the local dining scene. Chicago Magazine took note when it named Orlando Park one of the metro area's best places to live, though locals could have saved them the research.