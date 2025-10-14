One Of California's Most Accessible Beaches Is A Golden Sand Beauty With A Lively Community Center

As much as it's completely worth it, planning a vacation often feels overwhelming. Where to stay, how to get there, and what to do opens a Pandora's box of options. Layer in a need for accessibility options for travelers with disabilities, and it can seem pretty daunting. Businesses are catching on to this underserved community, which represents a $58-billion industry, sustainable tourism expert Brooke Hansen tells the BBC.

It's been a market long embraced by the city of Santa Monica and its 3.5 miles of dazzling coastline, dubbed one of the country's top 11 family destinations when traveling by wheelchair. Thanks to logging screentime in television shows and movies such as "Baywatch," "Forrest Gump," and "Barbie," everyone wants to visit Santa Monica State Beach, one of the best beaches in Southern California, and its iconic pier so the city has made it a mission to be all-inclusive with wheelchair-friendly activities and accessible businesses, including an aquarium and community center. You can fly into Los Angeles International Airport, about 16 miles south of the beach, and a short drive later, feel those balmy breezes that day.

There's ample beachfront parking, a mat on the wooden pier for a smoother ride, spacious restrooms, and free wheelchairs to help you ease into your visit. Take advantage of the no-cost beach/all-terrain wheelchair rentals — either electric or manual — available on a first-come, first-served basis from three seaside Perry's Cafe locations, where you can also enjoy lunch and stunning ocean views. Getting closer to the beach is also a possibility. Just under the pier, there's a boarded access ramp to the beach, which reaches about 1/4 of the way to the water. Ramps are also available at Montana, Arizona, and Ashland avenues, Bay Street, and Ocean Park Blvd.