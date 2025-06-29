The West Coast's Only Amusement Park On A Pier Is A Thrilling California Paradise With Free Admission

There are several piers with amusement parks across the United States, including the Steel Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier in Texas, and the Jolly Roger Amusement Park at the Ocean City Pier in Maryland. But there's only one on the West Coast: Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, California.

The wooden pier, located at the intersection of Ocean and Colorado Avenues, extends out from the sandy shoreline over the Pacific Ocean. What many people don't realize is that the present-day pier is actually a juxtaposition of two piers. The older pier, known as the municipal pier, was built in 1909 as part of the city's sanitation program. Though it was designed for practical purposes, the pier attracted thousands of locals who enjoyed taking seaside strolls with spectacular ocean views.

An enterprising carousel manufacturer — Charles Looff, the man behind Coney Island's first carousel — saw his opportunity, acquiring the real estate just south of the municipal pier to develop a pleasure pier, which opened with rides and attractions in 1916. Santa Monica's beach is also one of the best beaches in Southern California, so be sure to venture beyond the amusement park and enjoy everything this sunny destination has to offer.