Georgia's Historic Former Capital Is A Vibrant College Town With A Charming 'Southern Gothic' Atmosphere

Milledgeville's historic excursions go far beyond its former government buildings. Don't skip a visit to the former home of iconic Southern Gothic writer Flannery O'Connor, Andalusia. The farm's history traces back to 1814, when it began serving as a cotton plantation and farm prior to its purchase by O'Connor's uncle in the 1930s. O'Connor lived here for the final 13 years of her life, and it's where she completed the majority of her iconic work. Now part of Georgia College, the farm is a fascinating look into not only O'Connor's life but the farm's entire history. It's open on Tuesdays through Sundays, with tours offered until 4 p.m. The Sallie Ellis Davis House is another historic gem, open for tours from Wednesdays through Fridays, and the first and third weekends of each month. For just $3, learn about the intriguing life of Sallie Ellis Davis, an educator born in 1877 who helped teach hundreds of Black children amid segregation.

Milledgeville is home to plenty more historic sites, from its beautiful squares to its Antebellum homes, fascinating museums, and numerous churches. To get a great overview, the town even offers historic trolley tours, too, for a narrated journey through 19th-century Milledgeville. The one-hour tour operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 10 a.m. and costs $15 per person. (It's best to book your tickets in advance.) Lined with picturesque oak trees, local boutiques, and a diverse array of eateries, all adding to the charm, Milledgeville is the perfect small town weekend getaway. If you're looking to experience more Southern charm in Georgia, pair your time in Milledgeville with a visit to Greensboro, which is about an hour away by car.