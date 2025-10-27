Georgia's Historic Former Capital Is A Vibrant College Town With A Charming 'Southern Gothic' Atmosphere
Tucked away in central Georgia is one of the state's most historic cities, bursting with charm and college-town energy. As the former state capital through the Antebellum era and the Civil War, Milledgeville is full of historic sightseeing — not to mention plenty of beautiful architecture, entertainment, and two different colleges. For a stay steeped in Milledgeville's history, The Inn on North Jefferson is an unbeatable choice. The charming boutique hotel dates back to 1820, and is the epitome of Old South elegance.
Milledgeville's closest international airport is also the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, which is just about 100 miles away and a two-hour drive from Milledgeville. A number of smaller, regional airports are also close by, including Macon Downtown Airport and Middle Georgia Regional Airport. Conveniently located close to other destinations like Atlanta, Macon, and Athens, an artsy gem with lots of food, music, and entertainment, Milledgeville is the perfect getaway or extra history-filled stop on a Georgia itinerary.
Georgia's former capital city
For a peek into Georgia's past, visit the Old Governor's Mansion, a stunning example of High Greek Revival architecture dating back to 1839. As the capital of Georgia from 1804 through 1868, the building became part of Georgia College after the state capital was moved to Atlanta. Today, it serves as a National Historic Landmark and historic house museum. Regular adult admission is $10, and tours are offered from Tuesdays through Sundays. "The Old Governor's Mansion is both beautiful and filled with history," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Don't miss this if you are visiting Milledgeville."
Within the campus of Georgia Military College, find Georgia's Gothic-style Old Capitol Building, which was the site of state government through the Antebellum and Civil War periods. You can easily explore the grounds on your own. But to go inside, options are more limited, as tours are offered on occasional Saturdays throughout the spring and fall. For more information, you can always contact the Milledgeville Visitors Center.
Milledgeville is a history-rich destination
Milledgeville's historic excursions go far beyond its former government buildings. Don't skip a visit to the former home of iconic Southern Gothic writer Flannery O'Connor, Andalusia. The farm's history traces back to 1814, when it began serving as a cotton plantation and farm prior to its purchase by O'Connor's uncle in the 1930s. O'Connor lived here for the final 13 years of her life, and it's where she completed the majority of her iconic work. Now part of Georgia College, the farm is a fascinating look into not only O'Connor's life but the farm's entire history. It's open on Tuesdays through Sundays, with tours offered until 4 p.m. The Sallie Ellis Davis House is another historic gem, open for tours from Wednesdays through Fridays, and the first and third weekends of each month. For just $3, learn about the intriguing life of Sallie Ellis Davis, an educator born in 1877 who helped teach hundreds of Black children amid segregation.
Milledgeville is home to plenty more historic sites, from its beautiful squares to its Antebellum homes, fascinating museums, and numerous churches. To get a great overview, the town even offers historic trolley tours, too, for a narrated journey through 19th-century Milledgeville. The one-hour tour operates on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 10 a.m. and costs $15 per person. (It's best to book your tickets in advance.) Lined with picturesque oak trees, local boutiques, and a diverse array of eateries, all adding to the charm, Milledgeville is the perfect small town weekend getaway. If you're looking to experience more Southern charm in Georgia, pair your time in Milledgeville with a visit to Greensboro, which is about an hour away by car.