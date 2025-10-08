Michigan's Century-Old Woodland Escape Is A Park With Open Green Spaces And Riverside Fun

Art, beer, and Midwest charm meet big-city flair in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but the fun doesn't stop once you leave the city limits. The area surrounding this city with "mini Chicago" vibes is also known for outdoor recreation opportunities that span the full spectrum of the year — from summer riverside paddling to winter skiing. One such spot is Townsend Park in Cannonsburg, a sprawling 144-acre area that boasts lush trees, indoor event spaces, and a warbling creek. Plus, it's located just a few miles from one of Michigan's best places to live.

Eager tourists visit the area every year, hoping to take advantage of its natural beauty and discover local gems. Unlike large national parks that function as big-ticket destinations and host large conservation programs, Townsend Park offers more local, suburban vibes. This cozy green area is popular for picnics, events, and lazy strolls. The park has three picnic sites, with restrooms and play areas. The swings, slides, and shallow creek are magnets for small children, making the park a must-see destination for families.

Its iconic open shelter, built in 1926, is also a beloved wedding spot, with rough stone pillars, walls, and sloping roofs that make for a beautifully rustic backdrop. In 2025, Townsend Park celebrated its 100th anniversary, having accepted its first visitors all the way back in 1925. From families with young children to adults who love to take advantage of the easy trails through glorious Midwest woods, it's still a local favorite today. Townsend Park is also a good spot for fishing, as Bear Creek, known for its large trout population, flows in shallow streams through the park.