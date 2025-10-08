Michigan's Century-Old Woodland Escape Is A Park With Open Green Spaces And Riverside Fun
Art, beer, and Midwest charm meet big-city flair in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but the fun doesn't stop once you leave the city limits. The area surrounding this city with "mini Chicago" vibes is also known for outdoor recreation opportunities that span the full spectrum of the year — from summer riverside paddling to winter skiing. One such spot is Townsend Park in Cannonsburg, a sprawling 144-acre area that boasts lush trees, indoor event spaces, and a warbling creek. Plus, it's located just a few miles from one of Michigan's best places to live.
Eager tourists visit the area every year, hoping to take advantage of its natural beauty and discover local gems. Unlike large national parks that function as big-ticket destinations and host large conservation programs, Townsend Park offers more local, suburban vibes. This cozy green area is popular for picnics, events, and lazy strolls. The park has three picnic sites, with restrooms and play areas. The swings, slides, and shallow creek are magnets for small children, making the park a must-see destination for families.
Its iconic open shelter, built in 1926, is also a beloved wedding spot, with rough stone pillars, walls, and sloping roofs that make for a beautifully rustic backdrop. In 2025, Townsend Park celebrated its 100th anniversary, having accepted its first visitors all the way back in 1925. From families with young children to adults who love to take advantage of the easy trails through glorious Midwest woods, it's still a local favorite today. Townsend Park is also a good spot for fishing, as Bear Creek, known for its large trout population, flows in shallow streams through the park.
Creek stomping and fishing at Townsend Park
With its naturally wooded areas and the sound of Bear Creek merrily gurgling its way around the bends, Townsend Park, Michigan, is a great place for peaceful walks or scenic bike rides. You can stroll through the paved, multi-use Cannon Township Trail, which extends from the Township Hall at Myers Lakes Avenue to Townsend Park and features beautiful views of the trees and creek at different parts of the path.
In the northern section of the park, this trail merges with a natural, undeveloped trail through the park's pine trees. In the winter, the area transforms into a snowy paradise, and the trails open for skiing and snowshoeing. Townsend Park is also popular for creek-side activities. While the creek's shallow, splashable waters are particularly popular with small children, they're also great for trout fishing, as these finned creatures are known to hide under the rocks and between underwater vegetation.
You don't need fancy boats and gear to fish here, either, as the creek is narrow enough in parts where you can just hop from one side to the other. For those looking to indulge in Townsend Park's leisurely ambiance, you can even partake in creek stomping. Simply step into the water and follow the path of the creek on your own two feet, exploring the area from outside the established trails.
How to plan a visit to Townsend Park
While Townsend Park is open year-round, the time of year you arrive will determine what activities are available. If you're hoping to take advantage of local festivals and fairs that spring up around the park's open shelter, you'll want to plan your trip around summer or fall when temperatures are a little warmer. For a most sporty vacation, winter is a great time to visit.
The state of Michigan averages 78 inches of snow every year, meaning that you can definitely expect to see some white dustings in Townsend Park this time of year. The park opens for skiing and snowshoeing during the cold season, with ungroomed trails ready to greet these adventurous types the second the first snowflake falls. For anyone hesitant about skiing out in the open air through the trees, you can make the best of Michigan winters by heading just over 2 miles east to the Cannonsburg Ski Area, one of the area's most family-friendly snowtube destinations that offers a more controlled experience.
Long-time skiers will also appreciate the area's 21 ski runs, each varying in difficulty. One of the toughest runs is 1,500 feet long and includes a 250-foot vertical drop, making it the largest ski drop in Southwest Michigan. If snow isn't your thing, visit in the summer when Townsend Park offers thick groves of verdant trees, soft grass, and a cool creek perfect for wading. Fall in Townsend Park is also the perfect time to leaf-peep and take in the season's stunning sunset colors. Best of all, it takes only 30 minutes to get to the park from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. If you're planning for a fall foliage road trip, you can make the 150-200-mile drive from either Chicago or Detroit.