One Of Michigan's Best Places To Live Is This Overlooked Suburb With Idyllic Trails And A Nostalgic Downtown

Some places evoke a sense of nostalgia the second you set foot in them. The quiet little town of Rockford is such a place, bringing you back to a time when people spent wholesome nights in bowling alleys and went out for pizza after baseball games. Rockford is a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan's underrated Midwest city. As it's located in an area known for artsy winter festivals and endless outdoor adventures, it's no surprise that the lively town knows how to have fun. You'll find retro arcades that make you feel as if you've time-traveled to the 1970s, along with cozy corner bars hosting hot dog-eating contests that bring back more carefree days.

Rockford started off as a small village in 1866 with 316 residents. With a population of just over 6,000, Niche.com notes that the town now boasts top-rated schools and low crime rates, making it one of the most appealing places to live in the state. Residents remain close to the conveniences of Grand Rapids while far enough away to retain their charming village vibe. Ample green spaces attract weekend adventurers in search of outdoor fun, and forested trails provide hours of birdwatching and relaxed recreation. Foodies will enjoy the delicious downtown restaurants and quaint cafes; Rockford is one of several under-the-radar Michigan destinations with cozy atmosphere and diverse food options.

Visit the free Rockford Area Museum for a glimpse into local history. The museum features athletic displays, veterans exhibits, and artifacts from prehistoric times. If it's your first time exploring the town, you can also pick up a map of historic downtown landmarks to learn the background of the buildings you'd like to visit.