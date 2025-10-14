This New England Getaway With Quaint Coastal Charm Makes 2025's 'It List' For The World's Best Resorts

If you're dreaming of a coastal couples trip in Maine, or a solo retreat that's brimming with quaint New England charm, there's one resort you should definitely have on your radar. Coming in at number three on Travel + Leisure's "It List 2025" of the best new resorts in the country, The Dunes on the Waterfront offers an idyllic cottage-style getaway along the banks of the Ogunquit River in Maine.

Enjoy a serene weekend of beachside lounging and water activities, and nestle into cozy cottages outfitted with soft-hued decor inspired by the resort's picturesque coastal surroundings at The Dunes. Situated on 12 lush acres of perfectly-manicured lawns and sandy shorelines, the resort dates back nearly 90 years. A recent $10 million renovation has transported the historic retreat into the 21st century, all while retaining its bespoke charm. Within arm's reach of seaside eateries, a performing arts theater, and a vibrant art museum, you'll find plenty to do in the area. However, with a wonderland of amenities at your disposal, you can easily spend your entire vacation without leaving the dreamy embrace of The Dunes.