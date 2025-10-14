This New England Getaway With Quaint Coastal Charm Makes 2025's 'It List' For The World's Best Resorts
If you're dreaming of a coastal couples trip in Maine, or a solo retreat that's brimming with quaint New England charm, there's one resort you should definitely have on your radar. Coming in at number three on Travel + Leisure's "It List 2025" of the best new resorts in the country, The Dunes on the Waterfront offers an idyllic cottage-style getaway along the banks of the Ogunquit River in Maine.
Enjoy a serene weekend of beachside lounging and water activities, and nestle into cozy cottages outfitted with soft-hued decor inspired by the resort's picturesque coastal surroundings at The Dunes. Situated on 12 lush acres of perfectly-manicured lawns and sandy shorelines, the resort dates back nearly 90 years. A recent $10 million renovation has transported the historic retreat into the 21st century, all while retaining its bespoke charm. Within arm's reach of seaside eateries, a performing arts theater, and a vibrant art museum, you'll find plenty to do in the area. However, with a wonderland of amenities at your disposal, you can easily spend your entire vacation without leaving the dreamy embrace of The Dunes.
Nestle into The Dunes on the Waterfront's lovely seaside cottages
Situated in the heart of Ogunquit, a top beach town that's a walkable Maine escape, you'll find The Dunes on the Waterfront. For out-of-state visitors, the resort is a short, 30-minute drive north of Portsmouth International Airport. Pulling up to its white clapboard facade lined with a picturesque picket fence, a collection of 21 cottages waits to greet you with the atmosphere of a sleepy seaside neighborhood. The fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies offered at check-in provide an even warmer welcome.
Each cottage is bathed in warm natural light that seeps in through large picture windows, while screened porches with Adirondack chairs offer the perfect place to sip cups of coffee alongside breathtaking waterfront views. If you can tear yourself away from your private cottage oasis, The Lodge is an ideal gathering spot, serving espresso beverages, smoothies, pastries, and charcuterie boards to enjoy anywhere on the property.
Boasting an array of onsite amenities, there's never a dull moment at The Dunes. Take a spin around the property on a vintage beach cruiser, or drift down the river on a kayak, paddleboard, or cabana boat — all of which are complimentary for overnight guests. Or, you can take advantage of the heated outdoor pool, lined with reclining beach chairs shaded by yellow parasols.
Exploring beyond The Dunes on the Waterfront
Beyond The Dunes on the Waterfront, you'll have plenty of local amenities in your backyard. Embark on a quick 10-minute drive south to explore the Ogunquit Museum of American Art. Showcasing a permanent collection of over 3,000 modern and contemporary art pieces, the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., mid-April through mid-November (at time of writing). For live performance art, be sure to visit the Ogunquit Playhouse, which proudly presents Broadway-caliber shows on its historic stage.
If you fancy a bite outside of the resort, you can indulge in a robust menu of dining delights in Ogunquit. Fresh seafood and nightly entertainment unite at The Front Porch Piano Bar & Restaurant (try the lobster rolls and thank us later). Meanwhile, Blue Bistro is the ideal spot for three-course dinners and specialty cocktails served alongside ocean views. Of course, you can top it all off with a relaxing evening back at The Dunes, huddled around a fire pit with s'mores for dessert. If you're looking to extend your adventure, Maine's coastal edge offers a scenic road trip through secluded harbors and seaside villages.