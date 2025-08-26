One Of New England's Top Beach Towns Is A Walkable Maine Escape With Cozy Inns And Fresh Seafood
Few places in the United States can match New England's charm. As one of the earliest developed regions in the country, many of its historic cities and coastal towns have a free-flowing European village atmosphere, in contrast with the grid-bound expansion of most other U.S. settlements. One of the best examples of that charm is the beautiful beach town of Ogunquit, a walkable Maine escape bursting with cozy inns and fresh seafood.
Technically speaking, Ogunquit (pronounced "oh-gun-kwit") is one of Maine's newest towns. It was only incorporated in 1980, but in reality, it has grown as part of the town of Wells since the 17th century. Its roots as a fishing town are clear to see, but modern-day Ogunquit is a sleepy, quintessential New England experience torn straight from the pages of a novel. In fact, it really is featured in a novel, but considering the book in question is a post-apocalyptic horror story by Stephen King (see "The Stand"), it's not necessarily recommended reading before your next trip.
Ogunquit's beauty hasn't gone unrecognized. Back in 2016, it was named one of the 10 best small coastal towns in the country, while Real Simple magazine ranked the scenic little town of Ogunquit as a top vacation destination alongside some epic spots around the world. For a small place, it has generated some intense hype, owing to its laid-back vibe, wonderful beaches, and its outstanding accommodation options. The seafood isn't too shabby either. It might be time to add Ogunquit to your summer itinerary.
What to do on a Maine coastal escape in Ogunquit
A visit to Ogunquit shouldn't be an energetic affair. Its beauty, walkability, and coastal locale make it the perfect place to swoon around, relax, and grab a bite. The town is famed for its impossibly beautiful Marginal Way Coastal Walk. The short 1.25-mile cliff-top trail weaves its way along the New England coast, boasting views of the Atlantic Ocean and the rocky shore below. The trail has dozens of benches, perfect for a bit of quiet contemplation or for savoring the dying light over the Atlantic. Walking the trail South will leave you at Perkins Cove, where you'll find a picturesque little harbor and the local favorite Lobster Shack. Housed in a 125-year-old fisherman's shack, grabbing some boiled Maine lobster here is the perfect way to end your wander.
For those intent on a classic beach break, Ogunquit's three-mile stretch of perfect beach is a winner. Set on a peninsula tracing the mainland, its sandy shores draw New Englanders from miles away, with the beach itself managing to place itself on another list — TripAdvisor's Top 25 Beaches in the U.S. With impressive accolades to its name, you can expect some heavy crowds in the summer, but it's worth the parking challenge.
The town itself is bursting with character for such a small place. It's not a Disney theme park, but its atmosphere conjures images of Main Street USA, a vibe helped along by the Ogunquit trolley — a charming way to get around town. The streets are lined with independent storefronts, selling everything from local produce to souvenirs, as well as a number of excellent restaurants. While seafood still takes center stage, places like The Front Porch Piano Bar and Restaurant draw rave reviews for both food and atmosphere. Interestingly, the little town is also well-regarded as an excellent LGBTQ+ destination, with multiple gay-owned businesses thriving in the town.
How to plan a trip to one of New England's top coastal towns
Ogunquit is best experienced without a car. Its walkable streets and coastal paths are part of its charm, so if you can, try and get there without one. With that said, public transport isn't the simplest to navigate, and renting a car from Portland, Portsmouth, or even Boston-Logan Airport would be the simplest option to get to town. The Downeaster train service is another option, hitting all three of those cities, including Wells, where you would then need a taxi. Driving from Portsmouth or Portland airports would take about half an hour without traffic, while a drive from Boston would add an hour to that trip. You could even include Ogunquit as one of the charming historic harbor towns on this New England road trip itinerary.
As for places to stay, you're spoilt for choice. Ogunquit is full of stunning historical inns and hotels, with character emanating from every corner. Larger resort-type offerings like the Anchorage by the Sea are a strong contender for families with kid-energy to burn in the pool, while traditional properties like The Trellis House — located literally on the Marginal Way — are perfect for romantic getaways and cozy stays, especially in the colder months.
Timing can make or break your trip, however. Ogunquit has a small population, but you can expect it to swell enormously in the summer, with beaches matching that popularity. While summer may be the best time for the typical beach getaway, a shoulder season trip could leave you with empty beaches and a sense of tranquility that's impossible to find in the peak months.