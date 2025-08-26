One Of New England's Top Beach Towns Is A Walkable Maine Escape With Cozy Inns And Fresh Seafood

Few places in the United States can match New England's charm. As one of the earliest developed regions in the country, many of its historic cities and coastal towns have a free-flowing European village atmosphere, in contrast with the grid-bound expansion of most other U.S. settlements. One of the best examples of that charm is the beautiful beach town of Ogunquit, a walkable Maine escape bursting with cozy inns and fresh seafood.

Technically speaking, Ogunquit (pronounced "oh-gun-kwit") is one of Maine's newest towns. It was only incorporated in 1980, but in reality, it has grown as part of the town of Wells since the 17th century. Its roots as a fishing town are clear to see, but modern-day Ogunquit is a sleepy, quintessential New England experience torn straight from the pages of a novel. In fact, it really is featured in a novel, but considering the book in question is a post-apocalyptic horror story by Stephen King (see "The Stand"), it's not necessarily recommended reading before your next trip.

Ogunquit's beauty hasn't gone unrecognized. Back in 2016, it was named one of the 10 best small coastal towns in the country, while Real Simple magazine ranked the scenic little town of Ogunquit as a top vacation destination alongside some epic spots around the world. For a small place, it has generated some intense hype, owing to its laid-back vibe, wonderful beaches, and its outstanding accommodation options. The seafood isn't too shabby either. It might be time to add Ogunquit to your summer itinerary.